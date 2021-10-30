5 most valuable wingers in the world right now (2021)

If you glance through the list of the game's best-ever players, more often than not, it will be dominated by forwards. Strikers obviously make up for much of the share, but not too far behind are wingers, whose job is arguably tougher.

In addition to scoring goals, they also have to create chances, and provide width down the flanks to open up defences. Many of them are expert set-piece takers as well. In other words, a winger's job is often a thankless one.

However, given the evolving nature of the sport, their value to the squad has increased a great deal. Every title-winning teams now have a few highly talented wide players.

The conversation for the best winger in the world can be a subjective one. But when it comes to market value, these five are above everyone else:

#5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £81 million

Sterling has had a difficult 2021-22 campaign, but remains valuable to City

At Liverpool, he was raw, exciting and had flair. But under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Raheem Sterling has flourished into a world-class player. With 115 goals and 89 assists in 305 games, his attacking output has gone through the roof, but his overall play, too, has evolved immensely.

The English winger can take on defenders in a breathtaking fashion, and his link-ups are as deadly as they get. At 27, he's currently in the prime of his career, and he can improve further.

#4 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £81 million

Sancho is yet to play to his full potential with Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho's rise at Borussia Dortmund was meteoric. That helped him get a dream move to Manchester United in the summer, although he's yet to impress.

In 11 appearances so far, the 21-year-old hasn't racked up a single goal or assist. He has been going through the motions in a stuttering Red Devils side.

Nevertheless, Sancho's talent is undeniable. With his speed, trickery, close control and balance, the Englishman has all the hallmarks of a classic winger. His goalscoring abilities can put established strikers to shame. Once he clicks into gear and starts firing, Sancho could make a mark in the Premier League too.

