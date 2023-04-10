5 most valuable wingers in the world right now

Wingers or wide forwards are often some of the most valuable players in the world of football in terms of transfer market value. This is because they possess a unique skillset that allows them to create scoring opportunities for themselves and their teammates on a regular basis.

Wingers are usually known for their exceptional speed, agility, dribbling skills and crossing ability. Additionally, their versatility in being able to play on either wing, as well as their ability to cut inside and shoot with either foot, make them highly coveted assets.

As a result, wingers are often some of the most expensive players in the transfer market. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most valuable wingers in the world right now.

(Numbers courtesy: Transfermarkt)

#5 Rodrygo (Real Madrd) - €80 million

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

While Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior usually hog the limelight at Real Madrid, Rodrygo Goes has been quietly working his way to becoming a future superstar at the club. Gifted in a technical sense and extremely inventive on the ball, the Brazilian winger has mesmerized fans with his tricks and technique.

He has shown the ability to keep a cool head in pressure situations and has come up clutch on big occasions already for Real Madrid. The 22-year-old is also a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the frontline.

He has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far this season. Rodryo's transfer market valuation stands at €80 million.

#4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) - €85 million

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the breakout star of the 2022-23 season, has taken European football by storm. A relatively unknown entity at the start of the season, he has stunned fans with his incredible skills and efficiency on the football pitch.

Kvaratkshelia has contributed generously to Napoli's title-charge this term and his arrival has added an X-factor to their attack. In 32 appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far this season, the 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists.

He currently has a transfer market valuation of €85 million.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - €110 million

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Phil Foden is a highly skilled and dynamic footballer who can play in a multitude of positions. The Manchester City man possesses excellent technical ability and showcases great control and dribbling skills, which make him a huge threat in the final third.

Foden is also known for his exceptional work rate, stamina and agility, which enables him to cover a lot of ground on the pitch, press opponents and win the ball back. He has had his difficulties this season but has managed to bounce back with an array of great performances of late.

In 36 appearances across all competitions so far this term, the 22-year-old has scored 13 goals and racked up six assists. He is valued at €110 million.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - €110 million

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has steadily gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons. He is renowned for his excellent first touch, agility and dribbling skills and is capable of keeping defenders guessing whenever he is in possession.

Saka has also improved his decision-making in the final third and the ability to find the back of the net has become a key aspect of his game this season. The 21-year-old's consistency has been key to Arsenal's title charge this term.

He has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners so far this season. Saka is the second most valuable winger in the world at €110 million.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Who's in your side with their 2022/23 performance? Salah or Saka...Who's in your side with their 2022/23 performance? Salah or Saka...⚡Who's in your side with their 2022/23 performance? 👇💬 https://t.co/iWUl6a9fI6

#1 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - €120 million

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey

Vinicius Junior is one of the best attackers in the game right now. He played an important role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumphs last season and has kicked on in similar fashion this term.

He is as exciting as ever in possession, leaving defenders chasing ghosts and wreaking havoc in the final third with that Brazilian 'samba' flair football fans love. Vinicius has done an excellent job for Los Blancos so far this term, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

He has a transfer market valuation of €120 million.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Vinicius needs just two more goals to beat his 2021/22 goal tally! Vinicius needs just two more goals to beat his 2021/22 goal tally! 👀 https://t.co/df5u4077uH

Poll : 0 votes