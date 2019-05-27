5 wingers Bayern Munich are targeting this summer

Timo Werner will be sold if he does not extend with Leipzig this summer

Bayern Munich will be heavily active in the transfer market this summer. With the exits of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben taking place after a decade of service, Bayern are looking for wingers to bolster their flanks. Both Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry have had an excellent season on the wings, meaning whoever comes, will have to face a lot of competition on the flanks to get into the starting lineup.

Serge Gnabry has been an absolute revelation this season and his performances have exceeded expectations at Saebener Strasse in Munich with even the boardroom members being forced to admit that they did not expect Serge to perform this well. Canadian starlet Alphonso Davies joined the squad in January but the youngster needs more time before he can step up to the first team. Kingsley Coman is injury prone and this might force Bayern to make a couple of signings for the wings this summer.

Here are 5 wingers that Bayern are targeting to become a part of their squad next summer:

#5 Timo Werner

The RB Leipzig forward is a very versatile player as he can be anywhere in the front. Timo Werner's signing can be hugely beneficial for Bayern as he can also act as a backup to Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski as and when needed. Timo Werner has got a brutal pace which is a primary thing that Bayern are looking for in the wings this summer. The 23-year-old Is a strong dribbler and loves to combine with attackers.

He also leads counter attacks with ease. A player who's largely similar to Serge Gnabry, he's also got an eye for goal which will be definitely one of the major points to consider if Bayern are indeed signing him. He's out of contract next summer and the Leipzig manager-cum-sporting director has made it clear that the German international will be sold this summer if he does not extend his contract. Bayern are reportedly interested in the player along with Liverpool and the coming weeks will make things more clear about Werner's future.

