5 world-class footballers Real Madrid failed to sign

More often than not, Real Madrid have had the liberty to pick whatever fruit they fancy from the orchard of players. Footballers have flocked for the chance to sign for the 34-time La Liga champions ever since the club was founded in 1902.

Due to their rich and illustrious history, Real Madrid have been able to occupy a position of power in all financial dealings they are involved in. Even so, their track record in signings is punctuated by some occasional duds.

Transfers that Real Madrid could not capitalize on

James Rodriguez's humongous €75m transfer of 2014 serves as the perfect case in point. Due to a conflict of ideologies, the Portuguese playmaker failed to make a place for himself in Spain. After six years of constant uncertainty, he was allowed to join Everton on a free transfer.

🔥 Real Madrid are considering raising their offer for Kylian Mbappe to €200m in the next two hours. #Transfers @SkySportsNews 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1EM4nzSPOd — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) August 30, 2021

Another notable occasion with a plethora of failed opportunities occurred in 2019 when Real Madrid went full out to secure their targets. Similar to their infamous spending spree of 2009, Los Blancos attempted to reap big by splashing big. Unfortunately, only Ferland Mendy has been able to integrate himself into the Madrid first-team. Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard have been the biggest disappointments from that spree so far, failing to justify their combined cost of €178m.

In hindsight, Real Madrid have had their fair share of failures in the transfer market. Aside from the signings that flopped astronomically at the Bernabeu, the men in white have also tasted defeat on another front. Despite their obvious pulling power, Real Madrid have been left frustrated in their pursuit of certain footballers, time after time.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 such players that the Spanish giants failed to sign:

#5 Paul Pogba

Pogba's current contract runs out in 2022

Kicking off the list in fifth place is French sensation Paul Pogba. The creative midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford ever since Jose Mourinho set foot in town. Even though it's been three years since the Portuguese manager's sacking, Pogba's future with Manchester United still hangs in the balance.

In multiple transfer windows, Real Madrid have been the favorites to land his signature. The two parties were really close to signing an agreement during Zinedine Zidane's tenure as Madrid manager. Pogba has long been an admirer of his compatriot, going as far as to label him his idol. An unsettled feeling at the Red Devils, coupled with an apparent desire to play under his hero, made Real Madrid the frontrunner to sign Pogba.

📝 Pogba will stay. Manchester Utd are in talks again with Raiola on Paul’s contract. No agreement yet. [Fabrizio Romano] #mufc #manutd pic.twitter.com/o4vLZkh7KW — UtdXtra (@ManUtdXtra) August 23, 2021

His agent, Mino Raiola, has always been vocal about Pogba's future destinations, with Real Madrid's name popping up in every conversation. However, all rumors have gone cold ever since Carlo Ancelotti was announced as the successor to Zidane's throne at the Bernabeu. Adding salt to their wounds, United's acquisition of Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo has almost confirmed an extension to Pogba's stay at Old Trafford.

#4 Steven Gerrard

Gerrard considered joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid are connected to the who's who of the footballing world in every single transfer window. Therefore, Steven Gerrard's supposed transfer to the Spanish capital came as little surprise to fans of the club. With the aforementioned Jose Mourinho at the helm, Los Blancos came just inches away from signing the one-club man.

In 2010, Jose Mourinho had become obsessed with the English midfielder. Having almost signed him at Chelsea, the Portuguese manager tried his level best to accomplish this task in Spain. Years later, Gerrard revealed that although he was tempted by Real Madrid's offer, he decided to stay put. The Liverpool legend stated:

"I think I had a couple of options throughout my career to go to Real Madrid, but I resisted temptation because of the big connection I had with my hometown club. Basically, Madrid wanted me to cause a war at Liverpool to get out. That was the only way that could've happened."

🗣️"I tried to bring him to Chelsea. I tried to bring him to Inter. I tried to bring him to Real Madrid and he was always a dear enemy."



Jose Mourinho attempted to sign Steven Gerrard with three different clubs https://t.co/5FnCtlg9Ht — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 26, 2021

The La Liga stalwarts would've been unstoppable had they been successful in adding Gerrard to their ranks. Regrettably for Real Madrid, the 114-times capped England international stayed at Anfield for another five seasons, forcing them to sign Sami Khedira instead.

Also read: 5 world-class footballers Barcelona failed to sign

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury