5 world-class midfielders who get injured too often

With every passing day, football, the game we all love and live, is getting more and more ruthless and impatient. Talent alone is not enough to cut it anymore as players are expected to be injury-free, tantrum-less machines, always prepared to go the extra mile.

Players who are not the luckiest in terms of injuries are often brushed aside and forced to make way for younger, fitter performers. The midfielders on our list today are exceptions in that regard, still holding on despite missing a lot of football over the years.

How long they will survive is anybody’s guess, but these midfielders are nothing short of sensational when they are fit and firing.

Here are five world-class midfielders who tend to miss a lot of action due to unfortunate injuries:

#5 Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund skipper Marco Reus is the ultimate sweetheart of German football. He is world-class in every sense and can single-handedly determine the outcome of a match when fully fit. Unfortunately, injuries have never allowed him to unlock his true potential and make a run for the Ballon d’Or.

Between 2016-17 and 2019-20, Reus only took part in 74 Bundesliga matches, missing almost all of the remaining games due to injuries or fitness issues.

In those 74 matches, he scored 42 goals and provided 23 assists, emerging as one of Dortmund’s best players.

COPA90 @Copa90 It's Marco Reus' world, and were all just living in it🇩🇪

It's Marco Reus' world, and were all just living in it🇩🇪https://t.co/hd4f29Zvva

Over the last couple of seasons, Reus has fared a little better in terms of injuries. Last season, he only missed one match due to a bruised ankle. He has sat out one fixture this season after suffering a knee injury.

#4 Paul Pogba - Manchester United

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Manchester United number six Paul Pogba is a controversial figure. For France, the 2018 World Cup winner always seems to be at the top of his game. For Manchester United, however, he has often looked sluggish and indisciplined, rarely doing justice to his abilities.

On top of his controversial attitude, Pogba happens to be a tad more injury-prone than most of his peers. The Frenchman has missed 10 matches in the Premier League this season alone with a hamstring problem. He missed two more fixtures due to the red card he picked up in the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool back in October.

Paul Pogba @paulpogba 𝙰 𝚢𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝚘𝚏 𝚞𝚙𝚜 & 𝚍𝚘𝚠𝚗𝚜, 𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍 & 𝚋𝚊𝚍 𝚖𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚜, 𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚊𝚖𝚎: 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚏𝚞𝚕𝚕 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚞𝚒𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚞𝚙𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 🖤 🙌🏾 𝚃𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟸 ➡️ 𝗬𝗲𝘀𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗿! 𝙰 𝚢𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝚘𝚏 𝚞𝚙𝚜 & 𝚍𝚘𝚠𝚗𝚜, 𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍 & 𝚋𝚊𝚍 𝚖𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚜, 𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚊𝚜 𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚊𝚖𝚎: 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚏𝚞𝚕𝚕 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚞𝚒𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚞𝚙𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 🖤 🙌🏾 𝚃𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟸 ➡️ 𝗬𝗲𝘀𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗿! https://t.co/nICAKe3tPg

Pogba is believed to be discussing a new contract with Manchester United at this point. If a deal is agreed upon, fans will be hoping to see a more committed and less injury-prone version of their superstar in 2022.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar