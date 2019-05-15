5 world class midfielders Manchester United should consider

Manchester United's Solskjaer has had a poor run of form, ending the season with a loss to Cardiff City.

It is no secret that Manchester United has a busy summer transfer window. They are going to have to almost completely overhaul their entire squad. Some of the stalwarts that have been part of the first team for a number of seasons like Antonio Valencia have already said their goodbyes.

The exit door is still open and more are likely to be headed out of the theatre of dreams especially after having such a dismal season. In all truth, the team has really been poor of late and their numbers don’t lie, in their last 14 games, they have only managed to pick up 2 wins.

That’s really shocking for a team that is usually expected to be contesting for the league come every season.

The central midfield is one area that will need enhancements if this team is to compete with some of the best teams in the league next season. The mercurial signings that the team may want to boost their midfield will be tough to get since they will want Champions League football and that’s something United can’t offer them.

But United have proved in the past that they can pull the best in the world even without Champions League football when they priced Pogba away from Juventus sometime back. Now, they have to repeat that feat if they are to capture some of the top central midfielders that they may want in their team.

#5 Thiago Alcantara

Bayern may be tempted to sell Alcantara's top-notch services.

The first name on the list is one player that United passed on sometime back when he left Barcelona because the then manager Moyes thought he was too small for the Premier League. Right about now, they can do with the kind of magic that Alcantara is constantly producing for Bayern. In the current United squad, they don’t have a genuine world class midfielder that can strike fear into the opponent’s spines even before any ball is kicked.

Pricing the Spanish midfielder from Bayern is something that looks impossible to do but with the right fee they may just be tempted to sell. Manchester United though will have some competition from his former club Barcelona were they to have any bid accepted by Bayern.

With Herrera going to PSG, Alcantara will bring in just exactly what Herrera brought to United with far superior technical abilities.

