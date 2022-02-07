5 world-class players who are desperately out of form

Class is permanent but form isn't. That's something every world-class player must have learned by now. Even the finest and most consistent footballers in the world go through rough patches. This season is, indeed, a very good point of reference when discussing this subject.

As it stands in European football right now, the number of world-class players who have fallen from their normal levels of performance is quite staggering. While some are only struggling with end-products, others have totally become mere shadows of themselves and are looking frustrated at the moment.

Moreover, these superstars have become subjects of criticism among pundits, journalists and football fans alike. From defenders to midfielders and down to attackers, we take a look at five world-class players who are desperately out of form at the moment.

#5 Lionel Messi

A slow start to life for the attacker in France

The Argentine arrived at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with much fanfare after parting ways with Barcelona during last summer's transfer window. He signed a two-year contract upon landing at the Parc des Princes. He linked up with former colleague Neymar and French star Kylian Mbappe to form an all-star attacking trident.

Unfortunately, contrary to expectations, the Argentine has been a mere shadow of himself, especially in Ligue 1. He's bagged just two goals in 13 games so far in the league. Despite Lionel Messi's better output in the Champions League, where he's bagged five goals in as many games, no one can deny he's struggling in France.

Overall, the Argentine has recorded seven goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions. That is definitely not what you'd expect from a player of his caliber at this stage of the season.

#4 Romelu Lukaku

The striker seems to have lost his world-class vibe

Chelsea had expected a lot from Romelu Lukaku when they paid Inter Milan a whopping £97.5 million to sign the Belgian last summer. However, five months have passed and the striker has failed to hit the ground running.

Lukaku scored three goals in his first three Premier League games this season. But apart from that, he hasn't had any other impressive contributions for the Blues. As it stands, he's bagged eight goals to his name in 25 appearances in all competitions.

It is worth noting that the 28-year-old has fired blanks in each of his last five games for the club across all fronts. Across last 17 games, the Belgian has scored just three goals for Chelsea, justifying his inclusion on this list of world-class players desperately out of form.

