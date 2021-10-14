5 world-class players who rarely get injured

Seeing a player getting injured on the pitch is no strange sight in football. As football is a contact sport, injuries are inevitable. Nevertheless, footballers always try to stay away from picking up knocks because of the adverse effects that can have on their careers.

Many world-class players have, over the years, regressed in certain aspects of their game due to injury. Some have even been forced to retire prematurely after picking up serious knocks. However, several elite players have surprised many by maintaining an unbelievable level of fitness over the years.

These are players who have been at the top of the football world for many years and have rarely gotten injured. On that note, here's a look at five of them:

#5 Robert Lewandowski

The Polish attacker seldom gets injured.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been one of the deadliest sharpshooters in Europe in the last few years. The Polish forward won the European Golden Shoe last season, and is also a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Goal @goal Robert Lewandowski wins the 2021 Golden Shoe after scoring 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season! 🥇 Robert Lewandowski wins the 2021 Golden Shoe after scoring 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season! 🥇 https://t.co/yM3JrvUoH3

The secret to Lewandowski's consistent brilliance in front of goal has to do with his incredible fitness. The 33-year-old has missed just 24 games due to injury over the last eight seasons.

He is still firing on all cylinders for Bayern Munich, having bagged a whopping 13 goals and one assist in ten appearances across competitions so far this term.

#4 Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool forward hasn't gotten injured since last year.

There are not many attackers who can be compared with Mohamed Salah in his current form at the moment. The Egyptian winger is one of the best players in the world right now.He has made waves with his spectacular performances for Liverpool in the Champions League and Premier League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now... prove us wrong 👀 Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now... prove us wrong 👀 https://t.co/yN1k1nBP8P

The diminutive forward has entered the new season in red-hot form. Salah has bagged a return of nine goals and three assists in nine appearances across competitions. He is topping the Premier League scoring chart, with his six goals helping Liverpool occupy second spot in the league table.

Like the other names on this list, Salah rarely gets injured. The attacker has missed just three games since joining Liverpool four years ago. Between 2012 and 2021, he has missed a total of just ten games.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav