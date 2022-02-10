5 world-class players who are surprisingly having a poor 2021-22 season 

World-class footballers can sometimes be their own worst enemies. The expectations on a player will inevitably rise if they consistently provide high-level performances.

With only a quarter of the 2021-22 season remaining, a number of players have put in outstanding individual displays. On the other hand, some have failed to find their feet this season.

Great footballers are more likely to bounce back from bad spells than others. This will be a top priority for the next five footballers, who by their usual standards are going through a surprisingly poor season. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5. Çaglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)

Leicester City central defender Çaglar Soyuncu's form has been slightly puzzling this term. The 25-year-old Turkish international emerged as a key player for the Foxes in the 2019-20 season. He was even named in the PFA Team of the Year (2019-20) alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Soyuncu recovered from an early-season injury to play every game of his side's triumphant FA Cup run in the 2020-21 season. It seemed like a move to an elite club wasn't far away. This season, though, Soyuncu looks like a shadow of his former self.

Playing just under 1,600 minutes, Soyuncu's tackle rate has fallen by four percent and passing accuracy by five percent from his levels in the 2019-20 season. With Leicester having conceded 37 goals - the sixth-worst record in the league - they badly need their talisman to rediscover his form.

#4. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Despite a month's worth of endless speculations linking him with a move to Arsenal, Alexander Isak will remain a Real Sociedad player at least until this summer.

Plenty of Isak's goal compilations have been consumed across London in the last five weeks or so. However, the simple fact is that the Swede hasn't been at his best so far this campaign.

Isak has just four league goals and an assist to his name this season, compared to his 17 goals in the previous campaign. Moreover, his xG per 90 has dropped from 0.62 in 2021 to 0.38 - 26th in La Liga. Isak's underlying numbers reflect that too, with his shots per 90 mins falling from a promising 3.1 to 2.7.

Despite finding themselves three points behind fourth-placed Barcelona, Sociedad have only scored 22 league goals. This is a figure topped by 12 sides in Spain. If Isak can improve on his goal-scoring and fire his side into the Champions League, he could leave as a hero.

