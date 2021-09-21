5 world-class players who could retire in 2022

Football fans should consider themselves truly blessed to have seen some of the best ever talents of the game on display over the past few years. While some of the greats of the modern era have already bid goodbye to their respective clubs, there are still a host of footballers who have exceeded expectations in terms of longevity.

Footballers generally tend to peak towards the end of their 20s and historically, end up retiring before the age of 35. Few players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defied all odds and kept their ridiculously high standards intact even past the age of 34.

Let's take a look at five world-class footballers who could retire in 2022.

#5. Gianluigi Buffon - Parma

Germany v Italy - Quarter Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Gianluigi Buffon has been an everpresent face on the world football scene for over 20 years now.

Having made his professional debut in 1995 with Parma, Buffon has been a regular A-lister for 26 long years. The 43-year-old previously represented Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain before returning to Parma earlier this year.

Famed for his spell in Turin, Buffon spent 17 years with Juventus before moving to Paris in 2019. Buffon has won an unbelievable 10 Serie A titles, as well as five Coppa Italia titles. Buffon also won Ligue 1 in France during his one-year stint with PSG.

Buffon has also represented Italy since 1997, making 178 appearances in total for the Azzurri. His most memorable moment with the national team will certainly be the FIFA World Cup victory in 2006.

Now 43 years old, it's fair to say that Buffon has enjoyed a long and successful career. As Buffon turns 44 in January, there is a high likelihood that he will call it quits in 2022.

#4. Luka Modric - Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga

Luka Modric is definitely one of the best midfielders of his generation.

The Croatian made his debut with Dinamo Zagreb in 2003, before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2008. Modric made his name with Spurs, impressing consistently with his incredible performances.

His prowess earned him a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2012. In the nine years since, Modric has gone on to redefine success. The 36-year-old has won two La Liga titles and three Supercopa de Espana trophies, as well as an unbelievable four UEFA Champions League titles.

Modric has been an integral figure of the Croatian national team as well. He led Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, although they did lose in the final to tournament winners France. His efforts earned him the 2018 Ballon d'Or award, becoming the first midfielder to win it in over 12 years.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball 🏆 4x Champions League winner

📊 22 career trophies

🥇 Ballon d'Or winner

🇭🇷 Croatia's most-capped player (142)



One of the greatest midfielders of this generation, Luka Modrić turns 36 today! 🎉

🏆 4x Champions League winner

📊 22 career trophies

🥇 Ballon d'Or winner

🇭🇷 Croatia's most-capped player (142)



One of the greatest midfielders of this generation, Luka Modrić turns 36 today! 🎉

https://t.co/G697pxeDDQ

Having turned 36 earlier this month, there is increasing speculation that Modric has reached the end of his career. With his contract running out in 2022, it seems very likely that Modric will bring to an end an incredible career.

