5 worst Premier League transfers of the season amidst record-breaking spending spree

In an era where English football clubs are breaking the bank, we've seen some of the most lacklustre Premier League transfers in the latest campaign. The past year witnessed a monumental milestone in Premier League history, as clubs shelled out unheard-of sums of cash in transfer fees.

They say money talks, but in the game of football, it's not always the loudest voice. Premier League clubs shattered the previous record for transfer expenditure, sinking a mind-boggling £2.1 billion ($2.6 billion) into fresh talent during the summer window.

That figure soared to £2.8 billion ($3.5 billion) in January, as Chelsea made headlines with their spending spree.

Yet, as the old adage goes, money can't buy you happiness - or, in this case, guaranteed success. Despite the monumental amounts of cash flowing, there have been some significant misfires in the crowd of new acquisitions. The abundance of funds doesn't necessarily equate to an abundance of success on the pitch.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five most underperforming Premier League transfers of the 2022-23 season:

Honorable mention: Antony - Manchester United

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Worthy of an honorable mention is Antony's inaugural season with Manchester United. The winger appears to have adjusted to the demands of Premier League football, delivering eight goals. However, his performance has fallen considerably short of the lofty expectations associated with his £85m ($105m) transfer fee.

His inconsistent displays, lacklustre final product, and intermittent showcasing of his prodigious talent have been sources of frustration. Following an impressive start, Antony's goal tally took a downward turn, with his contributions restricted to a meager two league assists. It's a total undoubtedly disappointing for both the player and the club.

That said, age is on his side, and there's no doubt that improvements will come. Despite a few commendable performances, Antony's inclusion in this list is largely due to the colossal price tag that has hung over his debut season like an ominous cloud.

#5 Arthur Melo - Liverpool

Arthur Melo

Fifth on the list is Arthur Melo, whose move to Liverpool on loan from Juventus was so unremarkable, you might not have even known it occurred. The midfielder's loan tenure at Anfield could arguably be catalogued as one of the most unsuccessful in Premier League history.

Surgery for a thigh injury early in the campaign certainly did him no favors, limiting Arthur to a paltry two first-team appearances for the Reds. While he doesn't rank higher on this list primarily because of the low initial expectations for the move, Arthur's performance, or lack thereof, is a blemish on Jurgen Klopp's record.

The only silver lining for Liverpool fans is that the club did not spend money purchasing his full services. Still, it's hard to shake off the notion that Arthur might just be Klopp's worst signing at Anfield to date.

#4 Mykhailo Mudryk - Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk

Sitting uncomfortably at fourth is Mykhailo Mudryk, whose big-money move to Chelsea was supposed to herald a new era for the Blues. The club had outmaneuvered Arsenal for his signature in the January window, following his scintillating Champions League performances for Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, his tenure in England has been fraught with challenges, leaving the £88.5m ($110m) price tag hanging heavily around his neck. While it's fair to note that the transition from the Ukrainian League to the Premier League was always bound to be a big leap, his performance has been disappointingly lacklustre.

At the tender age of 22, there's room for growth. But the harsh reality at the moment is that Mudryk stands out as one of the weakest attacking players in the Premier League this season.

His tally of just two assists and a glaring lack of goals in 15 league appearances underscores the harsh reality of his current struggle. It can surely only improve from here.

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

It's hardly a surprise to see another Chelsea player on this list, as the football played at Stamford Bridge lacked everything from drive to philosophy. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notably provides a cautionary tale of a season plagued by misfortune.

Arriving at Chelsea only to witness the sacking of Thomas Tuchel - the very manager who brought him to the club - a week later, was the first of many blows. The subsequent decision by Graham Potter to exclude him from the club's Champions League squad was another harsh setback.

Aubameyang's limited pitch time in the latter half of the season reflects in his meagre yield of just three goals in all competitions. His disappointing stint at Stamford Bridge is set to end with a summer exit.

While his £12m price tag was relatively modest, his stark lack of usage has amplified the sense of a wasted opportunity. Much like Mudryk, Aubameyang fell victim to Chelsea's dismal run of form, but the absurd scarcity of his appearances puts him nearer the top of this unfortunate list.

#2 Kalvin Phillips - Manchester City

Kalvin Phillips

His team might have won the league, but Kalvin Phillips was technically useless, as his season was marred by a strange and disappointingly subdued spell. His move to a top-six club soon turned sour, and it did not help matters when he was publicly labelled overweight by his own manager.

An early shoulder injury set a disruptive tone for the rest of his season, with his first Premier League start for the club not coming until May, well after the title race was over. As far as Manchester City's triumphs have gone this season, Phillips did not play his part, even with a £42 million fee on his head.

He could already be playing his final games for the club, clearly having failed to win the trust of Pep Guardiola. Despite the investment into signing him, his tenure at Manchester City seems to be hanging by a thread.

#1 Richarlison - Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison

The dubious honor of leading this list falls to the fiery Brazilian, Richarlison, whose transfer to Tottenham Hotspur could be considered the most disappointing of them all.

Antonio Conte, armed with the £60m man Richarlison, had his Spurs team pegged as potential title challengers. But as we now know, the reality was a bitter pill to swallow, with the attacker symbolizing Tottenham's tumultuous season.

Despite arriving amidst significant hype and becoming the second-most expensive signing in the club's history, Richarlison's tenure at Tottenham has been less than inspiring. With just a solitary Premier League goal to his name and a struggle to secure a regular starting position, his move to Tottenham has proven to be a tough slog.

That solitary goal? A dying-minute effort against Liverpool that looked set to salvage a 3-3 draw, only for Diogo Jota to score minutes later. Sums up Richarlison's frustrating season, really.

