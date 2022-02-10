5 worst signings in football history

Football, like any other aspect of human life, is always about improving and raising your level in order to be the best. The use of player transfers is one of the methods teams aiming to be the best can use. Teams identify weak or vulnerable spots in their setup and go into the transfer market to purchase players that can improve them for a fee.

Unfortunately, not every player signed by a team is usually able to help them achieve their goals. Some players turn out to be bad pieces of business for the clubs involved. Without further ado, we look at the five worst signings in football history.

#5 Jackson Martinez (Atletico Madrid to Guangzhou Evergrande)

Urawa Red Diamonds v Guangzhou Evergrande - AFC Champions League Group H

Colombian striker Jackson Martinez is fondly known as Cha Cha Cha by his fans. He made his name in Europe during his time as an FC Porto player, where he scored 92 goals in 136 appearances. Martinez's form earned him a move to Atletico Madrid.

While at Atletico Madrid, Martinez struggled to fit into Diego Simeone's system and could only score three goals in 22 appearances for the club.

Despite his poor performance at the Estadio Vicente Calderón, Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande saw him as the striker to lead their project. The club signed Martinez for €42 million, €7 million more than Atletico paid for him.

Martinez was paid €12 million per season in his time at the club but saw his playing time marred by a lingering ankle injury.

The Colombian striker featured only 16 times in three seasons at the club, scoring four goals before his contract was terminated. Martinez has retired from professional football now, after his release from Portimonense in 2020.

#4 Dmytro Chygrynskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk to FC Barcelona)

Barcelona v Real Zaragoza - La Liga

Ukrainian defender Dmytro Chygrynskiy joined FC Barcelona on the back of a superb display against them in the UEFA Super Cup for Shakhtar Donetsk. Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola thought he would be a good fit to rotate with Gérard Pique and Carles Puyol, and the club signed him for €25 million.

Chygrynkiy made only 14 appearances in a Barcelona shirt, with 12 of them coming in La Liga. The defender was famously sold back to Shakhtar Donetsk after just one season for almost half of Barcelona's initial outlay. He remained a peripheral figure at the Nou Camp and found no way to break into the team.

Now 35 years old, Chygrynskiy has enjoyed a successful career in Ukraine since leaving Spain in 2010. The defender has one La Liga title and the FIFA Club World Cup to his name from his time at the Nou Camp.

