5 young stars ready to explode at the European Under-21 Championship 2017

UEFA's Under-21 competition is set to be fiercer than ever, so it will take true quality to rise to the top. Here are five players to follow

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 22:54 IST

Tammy scored more goals than any other teenager in England’s second flight

On June 16, UEFA’s Under-21 Championship will begin in Poland. There has perhaps never been a competition of such quality at this level, with the setup of the competition meaning that even one slip could prove to be fatal.

With three groups of four and only one team guaranteed to progress in each, there will be no easing into the tournament.

Several of the traditional European heavyweights are present, most notably England, Portugal Germany and Italy, not to mention defending champions Sweden. With the stakes high from the outset, all of these big guns have full internationals in their ranks, and some even have household names ready to show their qualities against their peers.

But there are those who have gone under the radar a little, ready to explode into the mainstream consciousness. Here are five such players capable of shining on this stage and making their big breakthrough.

#1 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea & England)

There are many talented youngsters on the periphery of Chelsea’s first-team squad. The Blues have become famous for farming players out on loan, but arguably no one has been as successful away from the club this season as 19-year-old striker Tammy Abraham was with Bristol City.

He scored more goals than any other teenager in England’s second flight as he helped the Ashton Gate side avoid relegation, finishing the campaign with 23. Equally capable of playing in the wide roles in a front three as he is through the middle, his target is to transfer his club form onto the international scene and ensure that Chelsea offer him a new contract.