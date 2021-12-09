5 young superstars who could break into the France national team

France, in terms of the players they have produced over the years, is a gift that keeps on giving. They have produced players who have conquered the game at both club and international level. The likes of Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Laurent Blanc have been key in the nation's success over the years.

France have always been handed a boost for their national pool, owing to their long-drawn and vast colonial history. Players born in former French colonies were all allowed chances to apply for French passports, thus becoming eligible for selection for the national side.

While French teams of the 1980s and 1990s were older, more ruthless and physically dominant, the pattern has slowly changed in recent times. The crop of players climbing up the ranks in the present day are much younger on average than ever before. Players like Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard and Adrien Rabiot are all good examples of this trend.

French teams have played a more fluent and attacking brand of football in recent years, scoring goals for fun and bulldozing their way past opposition defenders. That allowed them to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in stunning fashion. Mbappe, the talisman, led from the front with two wonderful goals against Argentina in the Round of 16.

France vs Argentina (4-3)



Best game from the 2018 FIFA World Cup 🏆



France vs Argentina (4-3)Best game from the 2018 FIFA World Cup 🏆 https://t.co/I36AahvfkP

However, with France's national team relatively unchanged in the last year or so, it brings up the question: what about their new generation of talent? Are they good enough to make it into Les Bleus' senior squad?

Without further ado, here's a look at five youngsters who can break into France's senior team and make a big splash.

#5 Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)

Wesley Fofana has become a solid block in Leicester's backline, with many big clubs vying for his signature.

Wesley Fofana was born in Marseille, France, in 2000, and began his youth career in 2006 with Repos Vitrolles. Following short spells at a few other small clubs, Fofana ended up at Saint-Etienne's youth team in 2015. He played there for three years before being promoted to the senior team in 2018.

Fofana made his senior debut in a 3-0 win over Nice in 2019. He made 41 appearances for Saint-Etienne's A & B teams over two years. He then earned a move to Leicester City in 2020 for a massive £36.5 million fee on a five-year deal.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague



🤔 Good move?



#UEL TRANSFER: Leicester City sign defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Étienne on a five-year deal ✍️🤔 Good move? TRANSFER: Leicester City sign defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Étienne on a five-year deal ✍️🤔 Good move?#UEL https://t.co/t78ZNmYFVg

Fofana made headlines in 2021 for a wholesome moment during a game. Muslim by faith, the Frenchman was observing a fast during the month of Ramadan in April. Leicester City's game against Crystal Palace was paused on the hour-mark to allow Fofana some dates and fluids to break his fast along with Cheikhou Kouyate.

Wesley Fofana has made three appearances for France's U-21 side, and will look to break into the team by continuing to perform well for his club.

#4 Michael Olise

Michael Olise will gain immense knowledge about the game under the tutelage of Premier League legend Vieira.

Michael Akpovie Olise was born in 2001 in Hammersmith, England, and played for Chelsea and Manchester City as a youth player. He found consistency at Reading's academy between 2016 and 19 before signing his first senior contract with them in 2019.

Olise is an interesting case in terms of international representation. He was born in England to a Nigerian father and French-Algerian mother, making him eligible to represent England, Nigeria, France and Algeria. However, the youngster chose France, and has two caps for their U-18 team.

Olise won the Championship's Young Player of the Season award in 2021, prompting Crystal Palace to activate his £8.37 million release clause. Since then, the youngster has adapted to the Premier League well.

VERSUS @vsrsus Michael Olise has arrived in the Premier League. The first teenager to score for Palace in the Prem since Clinton Morrison in 1998. Last season’s Championship Young Player of the Year. Starboy statistics. Michael Olise has arrived in the Premier League. The first teenager to score for Palace in the Prem since Clinton Morrison in 1998. Last season’s Championship Young Player of the Year. Starboy statistics. https://t.co/NSi8L5MS7F

Although Olise was named in Nigeria's squad for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2021, he can still choose to play for France, as many would hope. Being a left-footed creative midfielder or winger helps his case, as he is in high demand due to his rare skillset.

Whether he chooses to play for France or not remains to be seen. But Michael Olise is a player to watch for years to come.

