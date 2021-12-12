5 young superstars who could break into the Spain national team

When one thinks of Spain's style of play, things like quick passes, organised and free-flowing movement and team chemistry come to mind. Moving the ball around the pitch is the quickest way to get from one's own goal to the opponent's. Spain have consistently proven that.

The Spanish team of the late 2000s and early 2010s, built from players playing for one of Real Madrid or Barcelona, was synonymous with this 'tiki-taka' style. So much so that it has become the blueprint for how Spain play now.

Spain dominated world football between 2008 and 2012, winning two consecutive UEFA Euros and one FIFA World Cup. The core group had Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Carles Puyol, David Villa, Fernando Torres, Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos. These players were part of one of the most successful and dominant eras of any national team.

j @KinkyMadness Spain 2008-12 is widely regarded as one of the greatest sides of all time. With players like Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets and Alonso, there would only be space for 1 other midfielder to start, and that was David Silva.



However, Spain were sent home from the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and managed only the Round of 16 in 2018. In the Euros, Spain reached the Round of 16 in 2016 and the semi-finals in 2020, losing to eventual champions Italy.

La Roja have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and have a young and exciting pool of players to pick from. With the retirement of several stars, there are many spots up for grabs.

On that note, here's a look at five players who have the calibre to step up and claim their spot in the Spain senior team. These superstars have had strong starts to their careers at a young age and look destined for greatness. Without further ado, let's get started:

#5 Brahim Diaz (AC Milan, two-year loan from Real Madrid)

Brahim Diaz is currently gaining valuable experience in Milan following his loan move from Real Madrid.

Brahim Abdelkader Diaz was born in Malaga, Spain, in 1999, and joined his hometown club's youth academy in 2010. He stayed with Malaga for five years before moving to Manchester City in 2015 for £200,000. Diaz made his senior debut for City in 2016 in an EFL Cup tie against Swansea City.

Diaz made his first appearance in the UEFA Champions League in 2017 against Feyenoord. He played his first Premier League game against Newcastle in 2018. He went on a short goalscoring run towards the end of 2018, notably scoring both goals in City's 2-0 win over Fulham in November that year.

Intense speculation about a move materialised after his improving performances, and Diaz was signed by Real Madrid in January 2019 for £15.5 million. He made his league debut soon after against Real Betis in a 2-1 win. Diaz provided an assist for Isco, a player whom he had watched as a ball-boy at Malaga, capping off an incredible rise to the top.

Diaz is now on loan at AC Milan in a deal that expires in 2023. The loan has a buy-out option, should his host club decide to make his deal permanent.

Diaz has made 27 appearances for Spain's youth teams, scoring six goals. He was widely acclaimed as one of the best players at the 2016 UEFA U-17 Euros.

Diaz was also called up to the senior team in June 2021, owing to a spate of positive COVID-19 tests in the camp. He made his senior debut against Lithuania, and scored in Spain's 4-0 win.

Brahim Diaz has now found his goalscoring form of old at Milan. He will look to make a mark and stay in and around the Spanish squad for the future.

#4 Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bryan Gil is a lanky, quick and creative attacker who causes all sorts of problems for defenders.

Bryan Gil Salvatierra was born in Spain in 2001, and spent most of his youth career at Sevilla (2012-2018). He was promoted to Sevilla B (reserve team), and made his debut for them in August 2018 in a 0-1 loss against UD Ibiza. He scored his first senior goal in September 2018, netting the equaliser in a 2-1 home win over San Fernando CD.

Gil made his first-team debut in 2019 in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid. The following January, he was sent out on loan to CD Leganes, where he scored in a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid on the final day of the season.

In 2021, Gil signed for Tottenham Hotspur in a part-exchange deal that saw Erik Lamela and £21.6 million going the other way. So far, Gil has made just five appearances for Spurs.

A short montage of his dribbling skills can be seen below:

Gil has played a staggering 42 games for Spain across youth levels, scoring two goals. He was part of the Spain squad that won the 2019 UEFA U-19 Euros in Armenia. He also won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with Spain losing in the final to Brazil.

In March 2021, Gil received his first call-up to the senior side. He made his debut the same month in a 1-1 draw against Greece.

Gil's ability to drive from the flanks and provide pin-point passes or crosses in dangerous areas makes him a valuable addition to any team. Luis Enrique will have his eyes on how the youngster develops at Spurs under Antonio Conte.

