5 young talents who could become world-class in 2022

Every year, football fans are treated to the breakouts of several young stars.
Fans could consider themselves very fortunate to have witnessed the emergence of world-class players like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in recent years. Young talent is taking over the stage in world football, rewriting the status quo that has existed over the past 15 years.
Europe's top teams can boast several world-class talents in their ranks. There are the obvious ones like Pedri, Vinicius Jr, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka. But we also have an entire fleet of players waiting for their chance to shine.
These players are typically U-21 players who have shown that they are ready for the big stage. Let's take a look at five young talents who could become world-class in 2022.
#5. Jonathan David - Lille
Jonathan David has been in top form for French outfit Lille OSC.
The Canadian attacker made his debut with Gent in the Belgian first division in 2018. He spent a couple of years there, scoring 37 goals in 83 appearances. He then went on to sign for Lille in 2020.
David had an excellent 2020-21 season, scoring 13 goals and enabling his side to lift the Ligue 1 title. His contributions were key to his side winning their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years.
The youngster has hit a rich vein of form this season. In 19 appearances so far for Les Dogues, David has already netted 12 times in Ligue 1. He seems intent on proving himself to the world and establishing himself as a solid presence in world football.
There is no doubt that the 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.
#4. Pedro Neto - Wolves
Pedro Neto is another youngster with an extremely bright future ahead of him.
The Portuguese attacker made his debut with Braga in 2017. He spent two years in Portugal before he was signed by Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019.
The 21-year-old primarily features as a left-winger, but has shown his versatility in the past by slotting in on the right or even through the middle.
He is extremely dynamic in attack and can often be seen linking up play and providing crosses for his team.
Neto has often been described as a player with a very high ceiling. His regular appearances for Wolves in the Premier League are a testament to the fact that he is more than ready for the big stage. He has scored 10 goals and made 11 assists in 79 appearances for Wolves so far. Certainly one to look out for.