5 young talents who could become world-class in 2022

Every year, football fans are treated to the breakouts of several young stars.

Fans could consider themselves very fortunate to have witnessed the emergence of world-class players like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in recent years. Young talent is taking over the stage in world football, rewriting the status quo that has existed over the past 15 years.

Europe's top teams can boast several world-class talents in their ranks. There are the obvious ones like Pedri, Vinicius Jr, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka. But we also have an entire fleet of players waiting for their chance to shine.

These players are typically U-21 players who have shown that they are ready for the big stage. Let's take a look at five young talents who could become world-class in 2022.

#5. Jonathan David - Lille

Lille OSC v RB Salzburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Jonathan David has been in top form for French outfit Lille OSC.

The Canadian attacker made his debut with Gent in the Belgian first division in 2018. He spent a couple of years there, scoring 37 goals in 83 appearances. He then went on to sign for Lille in 2020.

James Benge @jamesbenge



This is how he got to where he is and why he has the qualities to go so much further. Four years ago Jonathan David was just about to leave the amateur game. Now he's one of the most coveted forwards in Europe.This is how he got to where he is and why he has the qualities to go so much further. cbssports.com/soccer/news/jo… Four years ago Jonathan David was just about to leave the amateur game. Now he's one of the most coveted forwards in Europe. This is how he got to where he is and why he has the qualities to go so much further. cbssports.com/soccer/news/jo…

David had an excellent 2020-21 season, scoring 13 goals and enabling his side to lift the Ligue 1 title. His contributions were key to his side winning their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years.

B/R Football @brfootball 21-year-old Jonathan David already has 15 goals for club and country this season 21-year-old Jonathan David already has 15 goals for club and country this season 🇨🇦 https://t.co/bbDkhZu1DK

The youngster has hit a rich vein of form this season. In 19 appearances so far for Les Dogues, David has already netted 12 times in Ligue 1. He seems intent on proving himself to the world and establishing himself as a solid presence in world football.

There is no doubt that the 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

#4. Pedro Neto - Wolves

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Pedro Neto is another youngster with an extremely bright future ahead of him.

The Portuguese attacker made his debut with Braga in 2017. He spent two years in Portugal before he was signed by Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019.

The 21-year-old primarily features as a left-winger, but has shown his versatility in the past by slotting in on the right or even through the middle.

Wolves @Wolves Pedro lighting up St Mary's



Hope to see you back soon,

https://t.co/SbJMTSxnkn Jordan Blair @JBlair_94

Goal - Neto vs Saints

Moment - Ruben Neves free kick (show us 1 more time)

Game - Got to be the 3-2 vs Villa @Wolves Player - KilmanGoal - Neto vs SaintsMoment - Ruben Neves free kick(show us 1 more time)Game - Got to be the 3-2 vs Villa @Wolves Player - KilmanGoal - Neto vs SaintsMoment - Ruben Neves free kick 😆 (show us 1 more time)Game - Got to be the 3-2 vs Villa Pedro lighting up St Mary'sHope to see you back soon, @pedrolneto7 https://t.co/SbJMTSxnkn twitter.com/JBlair_94/stat… 🔥 Pedro lighting up St Mary's 🔥Hope to see you back soon, @pedrolneto7! https://t.co/SbJMTSxnkn twitter.com/JBlair_94/stat…

He is extremely dynamic in attack and can often be seen linking up play and providing crosses for his team.

Neto has often been described as a player with a very high ceiling. His regular appearances for Wolves in the Premier League are a testament to the fact that he is more than ready for the big stage. He has scored 10 goals and made 11 assists in 79 appearances for Wolves so far. Certainly one to look out for.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh