5 youngest goal scorers in the history of Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have a rich legacy of playing an attractive brand of football which has led to the club winning several trophies. As a result, the Bavarian giants have been a dominant name in Europe, and global superstars have donned the famous jersey over the years.
Bayern Munich have some recognizable names as their youngest goal scorers
Goal scoring is an important task as goals win matches. While goals can come from any footballer, clubs usually expect senior players to do the job. However, the next five names have all scored their debut goals for the German club as mere teenagers. Their special moments are a testament to the talents they possess(d).
#5 Alphonso Davies - 18 years, 4 months, and 15 days
Since breaking into the first team of the Vancouver Whitecaps, left-back Alphonso Davies has been a talent worth discussing. Out of all the European giants, Bayern were the first to notice him and brought him to Germany at a very young age in 2018.
Davies quickly became a first-team member as everyone understood the ceiling he had. The Bavarians had an opening for the left-back position, and Davies quickly seized the opportunity. The Canadian left-back has become an integral part of the Bavarians lineup and has already won several trophies for the club.
Davies his debut when at a little over 18 years of age, scoring the sixth goal in Bayern's 6-0 demolition job over Mainz. It was his first goal for the senior team.
#4 Samuel Kuffour - 18 years, 1 month, and 30 days
Samuel Kuffour is a retired Ghanian footballer who spent 11 seasons in Munich. He moved to Germany from Torino in 1993 and came up through the ranks at the Bavarian club. His talent and ability to defend astutely were noted, which led to his quick promotion to the senior side.
Kuffour was part of many of the joys and sadnesss of Bayern Munich's history. He was part of the 1999 squad which lost to Manchester United in the final moments of the Champions League final. However, it wasn't all sad as Kuffour won the Champions League in 2000-01 and scored the winning goal in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup.
Kuffour's primary role was never to score goals, but his debut goal for the senior team came when he was a teenager. It was in 1994's UEFA Champions League when Bayern played Spartak Moscow. They fell behind when a young Kuffour scored his maiden senior goal for the club to make it 2-2 which was ultimately the final result.