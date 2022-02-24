5 youngest players in the top 5 leagues so far this season

The average age of footballers is getting lower. This could be the result of clubs putting more resources into their academies. Scouting is also at a higher level than ever across age groups. The fact that there are more substitutions allowed along with frequent absentees due to COVID-19 means that fans often see younger players get minutes.

We take a look at the youngest players to have played in the top 5 leagues so far this season. Players who have been named in the squad but haven't made their debuts have not been included.

#5 Iker Bravo

Iker Bravo came on for Bayer Leverkusen against Hertha Berlin, aged 16 years and 298 days. At that point, he was the second-youngest player in the history of the Bundesliga.

Hailing from Barca's La Masia academy, Bravo is a striker who has scored goals for fun across all age groups. Bravo is a complete player, and as he continues to grow physically, he will become even harder to stop.

Leverkusen is a very good place for him to develop as they are known for giving opportunities to the youth. Given that Barcelona aren't known for producing out-and-out strikers, the decision to let Bravo walk for free might be one they regret later on.

#4 Zidan Sertdemir

Zidan Sertdemir was always destined for big things. Iker Bravo's record as the youngest player to play for Leverkusen in the league was broken by Sertdemir just seven minutes after it was set. Sertdemir replaced Moussa Diaby in the same game, aged 16 years and 276 days.

The Danish creative midfielder was bought from FC Nordsjaelland in 2021. Although he has Turkish roots, he decided to represent Denmark at the youth level.

Sertdemir has a tall, wiry frame coupled with the ability to drive past opponents and break defensive lines. Zidan has been spoken about in Scandinavian footballing circles as the next big thing. It remains to be seen how much of his potential he realizes.

