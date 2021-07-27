6 Argentina players who have won the most trophies

Argentina have regularly produced some of the best players in the world. In fact, the country has produced two of the best to have ever played the game - Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

The country continues to churn out talent on a regular basis, many of whom go on to enjoy excellent careers at the very top. Many Argentine players have won top honours at club level and have been key cogs for their respective teams.

The Copa America 2021 win highlighted the talent Argentina have, and they are capable of going deep at the FIFA World Cup next year as well. On that note, let's take a look at the six Argentina players to have won the most trophies thus far.

#6 Alfredo Di Stefano - 25

Alfredo Di Stefano

One of the best players of all time, Alfredo Di Stefano had a big impact on the game of football.

Born in Argentina, Di Stefano appeared for clubs like River Plate and Millonarios, moving to Real Madrid in 1953. There, he became one of the best in the world. A prolific striker, physically gifted with excellent technical ability, Di Stefano made 396 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 308 goals.

#OnThisDay in 2009 Raul outranked Alfredo Di Stefano to become @realmadriden's record scorer – an honour he’d still hold if it wasn’t for a monster who averaged 1.03 goals per game for the club.



4⃣5⃣0⃣ @Cristiano 🇵🇹

3⃣2⃣3⃣ Raul 🇪🇸

3⃣0⃣8⃣ Di Stefano 🇦🇷



What an exceptional trio! pic.twitter.com/dX8AJRiWBF — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 15, 2020

With Real Madrid, the striker won eight La Liga titles as well as five European Cups. Di Stefano represented three countries during his playing career - Argentina, Colombia and Spain.

#5 Javier Mascherano - 25

Javier Mascherano

One of the most underrated players in the world during his prime, Javier Mascherano was a key cog of an excellent Barcelona side.

An aggressive player renowned for his hard work and defensive nous, Mascherano made his name at Liverpool before moving to Barcelona in 2010 for £18 million. The Argentina international operated as a defensive midfielder and as a centre-back during his Barcelona stint, and did little wrong during his seven and a half seasons at the club.

Soldado de mil batallas, capitán centenario.

Hoy cumple años Javier @Mascherano. pic.twitter.com/Se5B3Y7vzV — Goal España (@GoalEspana) June 8, 2021

Mascherano won five La Liga titles with Barcelona as well as two Champions League trophies. With Argentina, he won two Olympic gold medals and appeared in the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, which Argentina lost against Germany. The 37-year old has now retired from the game.

#4 Lucho Gonzalez - 29

Lucho Gonzalez

Lucho Gonzalez might not be as familiar a name as Alfredo Di Stefano or Javier Mascherano, but the Argentine enjoyed a trophy-laden career.

Gonzalez appeared for a plethora of clubs during his career, but is probably best-known for his two spells with Porto. A product of the Huracan academy, Gonzalez moved to River Plate and later joined Porto in 2005. In his two spells with the Portuguese giants, Gonzalez won six Primeira Liga titles.

Sandwiched between those spells at Porto was a stint with Marseille. There, the Argentina international won a Ligue 1 title and three Coupe de la Ligue honours. Gonzalez was part of the Argentina side that won the gold medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics. He retired from the game this year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav