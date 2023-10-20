6 big-name players who are struggling to get minutes on the pitch

Big-name players can struggle to get minutes on the pitch for a variety of reasons. At the highest level of the game, the competitiveness is of such an intense nature that even the most renowned players have to prove their worth the whole time. That applies to the training ground as well as during matches.

Tactical considerations and team dynamics can also influence the extent of a player's involvement in games. Sometimes, a player's style of play might not align with the team's overall game plan and this can lead to limited opportunities as well.

Additionally, a player's attitude problem could cause the coach to take him out of the team. Injuries and fitness are also factors that could lead to high-profile players not getting enough minutes on the pitch.

Big-name players who have entered the final phase of their careers could also see their involvement being limited to make way for a new crop of players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at six big-name players who are struggling to get minutes on the pitch.

#5 Jorginho (Arsenal) and Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Arsenal roped in Jorginho from Chelsea to bring in cover for the injury-prone Thomas Partey. The Italian midfielder was expected to play an extensive role for them in their quest for the Premier League title in the latter half of the 2022-23 season.

He made 14 appearances for the Gunners in the league in the second half of last season, starting nine of those games. However, following the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, Jorginho has become a peripheral figure at the club.

He has played a total of 147 minutes in the Premier League so far this season and has started only one game in the English top flight. Jorginho's powers have waned considerably over the last year and he is no longer the player he was when he won the Euros with Italy and the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips has struggled with injuries and fitness concerns since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He is unlikely to be at the club for much longer as he has never really been able to nail down a starting berth at City.

Phillips has started just two Premier League games since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2022.

#4 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

The fact that Luka Modric kept his levels up until the age of 38 is worthy of commendation. He is still a class act but is no longer the world-beater he was in his prime.

Modric can still do an effective job for Real Madrid in midfield. But the club is looking to move on from their old guard and the Croatian legend's involvement has decreased considerably over the last year.

It is only inevitable that Modric's game time will dwindle further as he traverses the twilight of his illustrious career. He has started just four matches across La Liga and the Champions League so far this season.

#3 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Muller reportedly rejected a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. The one-club man chose to remain at Bayern Munich but a future in Bavaria might not hold enticing prospects for the German legend.

Having turned 34 in September, his prime years are well behind him. With the current crop of attackers at Bayern Munich, Muller is going to battle even more for game time as the campaign rolls on.

He has started just three matches across the Bundesliga and the Champions League for Thomas Tuchel's side so far this term.

#2 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

According to reports, Manchester United are actively seeking an alternative for Jadon Sancho. It's rather unfortunate that things have developed to this point for the former Borussia Dortmund attacker. Erik ten Hag has excluded the English winger from the squad due to a rift between them earlier in the season.

When questioned about his choice to omit Sancho from the lineup following United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3, Ten Hag explained that the player had not met the training performance standards expected of him.

Sancho clapped back at Ten Hag via a post on social media which can be best described as ill-advised. He took to X and wrote (in a now-deleted tweet):

“Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that (are) completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”

Sancho has since been reportedly asked to apologize to Ten Hag, which he hasn't done and has hence been cast out of the team. If he doesn't get his act right soon, his United stint could come to an end as soon as January.

#1 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos is one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. He has won four Champions League titles at Real Madrid and has been a vital cog for them in the last decade. However, Los Blancos are transitioning to a new-look midfield and with Kroos entering the twilight of his career, he is struggling for game time.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham are becoming mainstays in their midfield and the old guard is being slowly phased out. Kroos has started four La Liga games and come off the bench five times, which is something that would never have happened when he was playing in his prime.