6 biggest Brazil stars who played in the 2018 World Cup but did not make the 2022 squad

Brazil head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites to win the tournament. They have a star-studded squad that is well-balanced. The Selecao have done exceptionally well on the international stage in recent times and several of their players are in top form heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup where they were knocked out by Belgium. The Selecao weren't fancied to go all the way in the last edition of the World Cup, but they definitely are this time around.

They have a lot more quality options heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest Brazil stars who played in the 2018 World Cup but have not made the 2022 squad.

#6 Douglas Costa

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

At the peak of his powers, Douglas Costa was one of the finest wingers in the world. He was in pretty good form heading into the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Costa had scored six goals and provided 13 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Juventus in the 2017-18 season.

However, Costa had a rather forgettable outing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and made just three appearances in the tournament as he was ruled out with a thigh problem for one group stage game and the Round of 16.

He mustered one assist and featured in Brazil's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the quarter-finals. Costa turned 32 on 14 September and is currently playing for MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy.

#5 Fernandinho

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

During his prime, Fernandinho was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park for Brazil and Manchester City. He featured in all the games for Brazil but only played the full 90 minutes in the quarter-finals against Belgium.

Unfortunately, Fernandinho scored an own goal in that game. He was a substitute in all the other matches. The defensive midfielder retired from international football in 2019.

He also called it a day in his Manchester City stint in 2022 and has since moved back to Brazil after joining Athletico Paranaense.

#4 Willian

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Willian was one of Brazil's main attackers at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. At the time, Willian was also one of the most exciting wingers in Europe and was in pretty good form for Chelsea in the 2017-18 season.

Willian scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions for the Blues that term. But he failed to make much of an impact for Brazil at the quadrennial tournament.

In five appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Willian failed to score a single goal and provided only one assist. The 34-year-old currently plays for Fulham in the Premier League but is way past his prime now.

#3 Roberto Firmino

Brazil v Mexico: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Roberto Firmino was in excellent form heading into the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool in the 2017-18 season.

However, Firmino was largely used as a substitute at the World Cup. He failed to do much of note but the striker did score a goal in Brazil's 2-0 win over Mexico in the Round of 16.

After showing signs of fading in the last two seasons, Firmino has done pretty well in the ongoing campaign for Liverpool. He has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders. As such, he was definitely in the running for a place in the squad.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



But wasn't included in the Brazil squad 🙃 Roberto Firmino has more Premier League goals than Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Richarlison and Antony this season.But wasn't included in the Brazil squad Roberto Firmino has more Premier League goals than Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Richarlison and Antony this season.But wasn't included in the Brazil squad 🇧🇷🙃 https://t.co/ijN7PPpmw4

#2 Marcelo

Brazil v Switzerland: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Marcelo has had an illustrious career for both club and country. But at the age of 34, the legendary left-back is way past his prime and his exclusion from the Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup came as no surprise.

Marcelo won the Champions League with Real Madrid in the 2017-18 season and was in pretty good form heading into the World Cup. He started three matches for Brazil in the tournament and did a decent job. He currently plays for Greek outfit Olympiacos.

#1 Philippe Coutinho

Brazil v Switzerland: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Philippe Coutinho was one of Brazil's main men heading into the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Coutinho had been tearing it up for Liverpool in the first half of the 2017-18 season before joining Barcelona in January.

In 42 appearances across all competitions for both clubs, he scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists. Coutinho was one of the stars for Brazil at the World Cup. He scored two goals and provided two assists in five appearances at the tournament.

Coutinho was one of the first names on the teamsheet during the time. However, the midfielder's form has tailed off drastically since and he currently plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League. He is also presently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Diego Montalvan @DMontalvan



- Coutinho, who hasn’t been great and is injured

- Firmino, who’s back in good form 6 goals, 3 assists in 12 games

- Gabigol, another great yr, topped off with Copa Libertadores twitter.com/dmontalvan/sta… Diego Montalvan @DMontalvan Brazil announce their World Cup squad!! Brazil announce their World Cup squad!! https://t.co/TYtBAFTlq2 Brazil have so much talent and they still have big players missing out!- Coutinho, who hasn’t been great and is injured- Firmino, who’s back in good form 6 goals, 3 assists in 12 games- Gabigol, another great yr, topped off with Copa Libertadores Brazil have so much talent and they still have big players missing out!- Coutinho, who hasn’t been great and is injured - Firmino, who’s back in good form 6 goals, 3 assists in 12 games- Gabigol, another great yr, topped off with Copa Libertadores 🏆 twitter.com/dmontalvan/sta…

