6 ideal destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time. The 38-year-old superstar secured a stunning transfer to Al-Nassr in January and has quickly adapted to the league, scoring regularly for his club.

However, recent reports have suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be looking for a move away from Saudi Arabia. Although Cristiano Ronaldo is undoutedly at the twilight of his career, he is still more than capable of doing a job and can be an excellent short term option.

Without much ado, let us look at five ideal destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo if he decides to leave Al-Nassr at the end of the season.

#6 Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo had the most successful spell of his career at Real Madrid and is arguably the greatest ever player to put on the majestic all white kit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There is no doubt that Ronaldo is no longer going to be the main man for Los Blancos. However, he could still be an excellent attacking option and play a supporting role to his long-time former teammate Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo usually likes to be the main man and Karim Benzema is also on the wrong side of his 30s. Real Madrid might look at other options who could guarantee more long-term returns.

#5 Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea seem to have bought a lot of attacking players recently, but they still struggle to find the back of the net regularly.

Todd Boehly has already shown that he is not shy of making some big moves in the transfer market. One thing Cristiano Ronaldo guarantees is goals and he could be an excellent short term signing for Chelsea to propel them to the top positions in the Premier League once again.

However, Chelsea are not in the UEFA Champions League next season and that could be a major factor for Cristiano Ronaldo to choose his next club.

#4 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid CF v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Bayern Munich are one of the most well run clubs in Europe. However, this season has not gone according to plan for the Bavarian giants and they are in real danger of losing out on the Bundesliga title to Borrusia Dortmund. They were also eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by Manchester City 4-1 on aggregate.

Bayern Munich have a plethora of attacking talent in the form of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane among others. However, they seem to lack an out-and-out goalscorer with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting their only recognized senior striker.

Ronaldo could do the job for a couple of seasons for Bayern Munich. His vast experience of playing in the UEFA Champions League could also come in handy and Ronaldo himself will be keen on adding the Bundesliga title to his trophy cabinet.

#3 AS Roma

RC Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Jose Mourinho is building something special at Roma. I Giallorossi are in the Europa League final after winning the Europa Conference League last season. A win against Sevilla would propel them to the UEFA Champions League next season.

With strikers like Edin Dzeko and Olivier Giroud thriving in the league, Ronaldo could still play a vital role for Jose Mourinho's side. He has already shown that he is more than capable of having an impact in Serie A with Juventus.

If Roma do win the Europa League and qualify for the UCL next season, Cristiano Ronaldo could be an excellent option for Jose Mourinho.

#2 Sporting CP

Sporting CP v Juventus: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Europa League

Life will come a full circle for Cristiano Ronaldo if he goes to his boyhood club Sporting CP next season.

The Portuguese superstar still has a strong connection with Sporting. It will be heartwarming if Ronaldo does end his career with the club which first gave him an opportunity at the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a true legend and arguably the greatest Portugal player to ever play the game. He could get the recognition, admiration and love he deserves if he goes back to Portugal to end his club career.

#1 Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

Newcastle United are finally back in the UEFA Champions League and with their new owners, they are capable of really attracting some of the top names in world football.

It will be a statement to the footballing world if they do end up signing Cristiano Ronaldo next season. Not only will he bring a wealth of experience to the squad, he will also raise the profile of the club globally and bring the club plenty of new fans.

Newcastle have done an excellent job so far, however, they lack players with the experience of having played and won the UCL. Cristiano Ronaldo could just be the ideal signing for the Magpies to take the next step in their development.

