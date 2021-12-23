6 ideal January signings for the big-six in Premier League

The Premier League is nearing the end of its first innings, as Matchday 19 approaches on Boxing Day. A decent number of fixtures stand postponed and await a future date of play after many clubs reported a COVID outbreak. Luckily for the fans, the Premier League has decided to go ahead with the remaining fixtures in December.

There is a lot to juggle in English football right now and the January transfer window does not seem like an immediate worry. However, Premier League managers and club heirarchies can't deny that the narrative of winter signings is playing in the back of their heads.

Premier League big-six prepare for winter transfers to secure their season

The English top-flight contained their appetite to spend cash in their usual fashion in the summer transfer window due to COVID losses last season. However, this is an opportunity when they'll look to strengthen again. History will tell you that the Premier League saw enough remarkable signings in January and an equal number of disappointments.

So when the dice is rolled and the opportunity to make a move presents itself, it will be important to not get carried away and invest carefully. Newcastle United will be under the microscope as they look to exploit their newfound financial powers in a bid to avoid relegation.

As always, the traditional top-six in the Premier League will be looking to spend the cash on prospects who can ensure they end the season on a high. The dynamics in the market are looking very interesting with a few big names ready to become free agents come the summer. So who is worth spending the cash on?

Here are six ideal January signings for the big-six in the Premier League.

#6 Franck Kessie (Tottenham Hotspur)

Since Antonio Conte arrived at Tottenham Hotspur, he has changed the situation of the club upside down in a positive manner. It is ridiculous to think that despite nearing an agreement in the summer, the Premier League outfit couldn't get through with Conte. They employed Nuno Espirito Santo but eventually had to sign the Italian.

Now all eyes are on Conte as he molds this Spurs squad, according to his needs. One player who would fit right into it would be AC Milan's Franck Kessie. The midfielder's contract expires in January. Having seen Hakan Calhanoglu leave for free to rivals Inter Milan, the Italian giants would like to get an amount on Kessie.

The midfielder has been central to the Rossoneri's rise back to the top of Serie A. Conte knows all about him, having managed in Italy for the past two seasons. With Kessie's arrival, the burden of defensive duties that rests prominently with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield will come down significantly.

CAF @CAF_Online



Have a blast, Franck Kessié! 🥳



@FIFCI_tweet We wish the Côte d'Ivoire star a happy birthday! 🎂Have a blast, Franck Kessié! 🥳 We wish the Côte d'Ivoire star a happy birthday! 🎂Have a blast, Franck Kessié! 🥳@FIFCI_tweet https://t.co/LSwOoO6s6i

The Ivorian is also known for his driving runs from midfield and progressing with the ball in the final-third. AC Milan have hugely benefitted from Kessie's end product in the attacking areas and Tottenham can surely use a threat from midfield.

Tanguy Ndombele has not felt at home in the Premier League since joining in 2019. Hence, there has been speculation that he may be used as part of the Kessie deal. Now that sounds like a win for all parties involved. Also, did we mention he is a penalty expert?

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum (Arsenal)

Yet another transfer window and yet again Arsenal are being linked with everyone who is possibly on the market in every position. The Gunners find themselves in the Premier League top-four after a long, long time and Mikel Arteta would certainly not like the momentum to be derailed.

Arsenal have been linked with strikers and midfielders for the January transfer window. However, in light of recent events, it seems like strengthening on the latter front should be a priority. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to serve his exile after a disciplinary breach but in his absence the Gunners haven't dithered.

Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have all shown they can shoulder the responsibility of providing goals. Come the summer, Arsenal can address their centre-forward issues. For now, the concern over their resurgence in the Premier League lies elsewhere.

Arsenal have felt weak and unassured in midfield and it would be the right time to bring Georginio Wijnaldum back to the Premier League. Ever since signing for PSG in the summer as a free-agent, he has been unsettled at the club and disappointed with the lack of game-time.

Thomas Partey continues his underwhelming performances for Arsenal and his average on-field display has been worrying. He will leave for AFCON in January and Arteta will not have much experience in the middle of the park. Hence the 31-year-old Wijnaldum on a loan deal would be an ideal signing for the Premier League side.

Arteta has always asserted the importance of goals from midfield and Wijnaldum has a knack for them. He is also astute when it comes to protecting the ball, progressing it and his work-rate off it has always been appreciated. The Dutchman does not need time to settle into the Premier League. Moreover a figure like him will bring a lot of experience to a young leadership group at Arsenal.

#4 Dusan Vlahovic (Manchester City)

Who Pep Guardiola will choose as centre-forward or if he'll even play a centre-forward position in the next game is anyone's guess right now. Manchester City are in cruise control as far as the Premier League is concerned right now. They are top of the table with a three-point cushion and no such cause for immediate worry.

Except there will always be signs of worry until Man City go and finally sign a striker. The best always prefer the best and in that regard the Premier League champions should be looking for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic. The 21-year-old has been harassing defenses in Serie A this season after doing so last campaign as well.

His agents have been deemed a 'nightmare' to deal with but Fiorentina is ready to negotiate. Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A games last season. Man City's top scorer in the Premier League last season was Ilkay Gundagon with 13 goals. Their top scorer in the Premier League this season is Bernardo Silva with seven goals, followed by Raheem Sterling's five.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Fiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". Dusan Vlahovic matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Most Serie A goals in a calendar year since 1960. 33 goals. ⭐️🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Fiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". Dusan Vlahovic matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Most Serie A goals in a calendar year since 1960. 33 goals. ⭐️🇷🇸 #VlahovicFiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". https://t.co/aCF0DcOaNP

The Fiorentina forward alone has scored 16 goals in 18 appearances already. So the math is quite simple as we see. City are already a well oiled machine and with the addition of the Serbian striker in their ranks, they will be unstoppable. Now Guardiola is a genius and there's no argument with that.

He has tried different players within his ranks in a centre-forward role and Ferran Torres did seem like a promising centre-forward. But Guardiola may not have him at his disposal with Barcelona hugely interested in signing the Spaniard. Hence, it feels apt to let a fringe player in Torres leave Etihad.

Vlahovic is strong when it comes to outmuscling opponents and his long range shooting is quite a delight. He has pace and inside the box he has got a Midas touch.

Their financial prowess is quite easily the best in the Premier League. They should not shy away from signing a striker whose best years are yet to come.

Yet to come? That would be ridiculous.

