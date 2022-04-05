6 players with more than 10 assists in Europe this season

The 2021-22 campaign has been an enthralling ride so far, with goals being scored for fun. Strikers and center forwards have understandably had a great campaign but the reason behind the same is the presence of sublime playmakers. These are the players who can make or break a game.

So while goals are the reason a team edges their opponent, creating them is the bigger challenge at times. Moreover, breaking down teams with tight defenses is extremely hard. A wonderful cross or a threatening pass between the lines can change the complexion of the game. Some players have managed to excel in this department more than the rest this season.

On that note, let's take a look at six players with more than 10 assists across Europe's top five leagues this season.

6) Benjamin Bourigeaud- 11

Celtic FC v Stade Rennes: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Benjamin Bourigeaud has been the main reason behind Rennes' success in Ligue 1 this season as they sit third in the table. The central midfielder has produced all-action performances week-after-week this season.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED



Following his first key pass against Nice this afternoon, Benjamin Bourigeaud has become the first player in the top 5 European leagues with 100 key passes made this season!



An impressive playmaking campaign by Rennes' right-sided midfielder.

Although his defensive numbers are just as good, Bourigeaud has done an impeccable job for his club this term. Dictating the play from the center of the pitch, his passes beyond the opposition defenders have been a touch of class.

His short passes have been just as impressive, as evident by his 11 assists in 30 league appearances so far.

Bourigeaud also has six goals to his name this season and is likely to add more to his tally by the end of this campaign.

#5 Karim Benzema- 11

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Karim Benzema is aging like a fine wine and is the main man for Real Madrid again this season. His recent return from injury depicted his importance to the 13-time Champions League winners.

Los Blancos are leading the charge to win La Liga this season, thanks to Benzema's 24 league goals. They lead second-placed Barcelona by 12 points with the Blaugrana having a game in hand. However, during this process, Benzema's creative side has gone under the radar.

The Frenchman is an excellent facilitator for his side and often drops deep to allow the wingers to occupy the space left behind by him. He has the ability to produce deft touches in and around the box, coupled with an eye for an assist. This has helped him register 11 assists in 26 league appearances so far along with his 24 goals.

Real Madrid will be hoping Benzema can do the same until the end of the campaign as they look to add more silverware in their illustrious cabinet.

#4 Christopher Nkunku- 11

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Christopher Nkunku has taken his game to the next level this season. The 24-year-old ace is an integral reason behind RB Leipzig still battling for a top four spot in the Bundesliga.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🥇 Christopher Nkunku is the first player to reach double figures for goals (16) AND assists (11) in the Bundesliga this season. What a season he is having

He is quick, thrifty and smooth with the ball but Nkunku's main asset lies in his footballing intelligence. The French forward occupies great areas in and around the penalty box while also switching positions with the wingers at times. This confuses opposition defenders and it becomes hard to keep track of him.

The Leipzig ace always makes his passes count in the final third. This is the reason behind his 13 assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga this season.

Nkunku has also scored 16 league goals this season and has enjoyed the most productive campaign of his career so far.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold-11

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been quite sensational for Liverpool since breaking onto the scene in the 2017-18 season. The current campaign has been no different and the budding full-back has been at the center of everything good that Liverpool have produced this term.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 16 - Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 16 assists in all competitions this season for Liverpool, his best return in a campaign in his career, overtaking the 15 he achieved in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. Sweet.

The Englishman is a masterful crosser of the ball and puts the ball in dangerous areas in the six-yard box. This makes it easy for Liverpool's forwards to get their head on the ball with relative ease. So it is no surprise that Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah have scored more than 10 league goals this season.

Alexander-Arnold is also an expert set-piece taker and is a major threat through free-kicks and corners. He has 11 Premier League assists this season and leads the assists charts in the league.

Liverpool are still in the hunt to win the quadruple this year and if Alexander-Arnold is on song, a lot is possible for the Reds.

#2 Kylian Mbappe- 13

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is the hottest property in world football at the moment and he proves his case for the same week-after-week.

Sizzling movement, expert finishing and a wild runner, Mbappe has all the qualities to succeed at the top for a long time to come. His 17 Ligue 1 goals in 27 games have helped Paris Saint-Germain secure a comfortable 12-point lead at the top of the table.

While the Parisians do have several top players in their team, their highest goal-scorer is also their main supplier for goals. He has made 13 assists in the league so far this season and leads the league's assists charts.

Squawka @Squawka At 23 years old, Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in 315 goals in 323 first-team appearances for club & country.



He averages a goal or assist once every 75.8 minutes. 🤯

Mbappe's pace and ability to find the right pass during counter attacks help him rack up assists game-after-game. Already a complete forward, PSG will be hoping to retain his services once his contract expires in the summer.

#1 Thomas Muller- 16

Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Thomas Muller may be turning 33 this year but is still the heart and soul of Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga giants are hoping to lift the league title again this season and their age-old playmaker has helped his side in achieving that objective.

GOAL @goal Thomas Muller has 12 assists in his last 10 Bundesliga games 🤝

Although having Robert Lewandowski play ahead of you is a massive boost, the Polish forward is just as lucky to have Muller play behind him. The German playmaker has a great understanding of exploiting space and then using it to his benefit. Moreover, he can play incredible passes with both his feet while his aerial presence cannot be underestimated either.

Muller has 16 league assists in 27 games to his name this season and could touch the 20-mark before the end of the campaign.

Edited by Aditya Singh