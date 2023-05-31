6 players who could immediately return to the Premier League after getting relegated this season

After 38 games of intense football rivalries, relegation tussle brought down the curtain on the 2022-23 Premier League season. The spoils have been shared, the winner has been confirmed, and a fatal relegation battle unfolded. Southampton, Leeds United, and Leicester City have been relegated and will not participate in the 2023-24 season.

This culminates in the exclusion of a significant number of top talents from the prestigious league. Let's take a look at six players who deserve another chance to shine again after relegation, highlighting their qualities and potential destinations.

#6 James Maddison

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Leicester City's name is already written in gold. The memories of their fairytale rollercoaster ride in the 2015-16 Premier League season still linger. They have participated in the Champions League, Europa League, and even the Europa Conference League, emerging as FA Cup champions just two years ago.

However, their unexpected descent into the EFL Championship, despite a 2-1 win over West Ham United on the last day, is both foreseeable and unsurprising. Relegation is a rude awakening for them.

James Maddison has been a key figure throughout Leicester City's different phases. As a highly regarded playmaker in demand, relegation won't diminish Maddison's stock, much like other Leicester players of high regard.

Top clubs have been circling around him for years, but this time, he can be signed for a cut-price deal. The Englishman contributed 10 goals and assisted nine, making a total of 19 goal contributions in the league alone. Although a respectable return, it represents a step down considering his contribution in the past two seasons.

With just over 12 months remaining on his contract, a move to a top Premier league club seems certain. Rumour mills of him going to the red half of Manchester is already making the rounds (as per the Manchester Evening News). The destination remains to be seen.

#5 Youri Tielemans

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Leicester City has a reputation for signing players at affordable prices and transforming them into world-beaters. They have done it with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, and Jamie Vardy, to name a few. Youri Tielemans is another masterstroke. A player who has surpassed expectations.

The Belgian midfielder has attracted interest from clubs every season. Had it not been for the club's resilience, he would likely have left their ranks already, especially considering he is in the final year of his contract. Tielemans is adept at playing as an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, and central midfielder, showcasing his versatility. Relegation doesn't resonate well with his stature in the modern game.

His ability to contribute consistently has served him well both in England and for the national team. At 26 years old, Tielemans is still in his prime and has much to offer. With his contract expiring in June, the question remains as to which club will secure his signature. Arsenal and Manchester United will most likely be in the conversation soon.

#4 James Ward-Prowse

Southampton FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

James Ward-Prowse, regarded as one of the best free-kick takers to have graced the league, has been a household name for quite some time. Having spent his entire career with Southampton, he has endeared himself to the club and its fans. However, a change of scenery seems necessary for a player of his talent, if he's to make headway in his career.

It will also prove to be a big loyalty test for the midfielder. Southampton experienced managerial changes and faltered throughout the season, ultimately sealing their fate of relegation. Furthermore, this move can help the club balance its books, considering the significant financial impact faced by relegated teams.

His likely destination is yet to be determined but as per a report by the Sun, West Ham United are leading the chase for the set piece specialist.

#3 Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Injuries have not been kind to Nigeria international midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Once mentioned in the same breath as Casemiro, he was once in the conversation for the gong of the best defensive midfielder in the world. However, he hasn't reached the same heights since.

Filling the shoes of Kante, especially after winning the Premier League in the 2015-16 season, was an enormous task, and Ndidi did an amazing job. With a similar tenacity to his predecessor, his strengths lie in his excellent reading of the game and ability to break up plays.

Leicester City struggled without him for the majority of the season, with Ndidi starting in a mere 19 matches. His influence was underestimated, although there wasn't much that could be done about it. On the final day, Leicester fumbled and wobbled, failing to cross the finish line as Everton sealed thier relegation fate. Ndidi would undoubtedly enhance any Premier League midfield, but his fitness is a crucial factor.

An unprecedented move away from the Foxes is just a matter of time. His likely destination is unknown at this point in time.

#2 Tyler Adams

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

After a 16-year absence, Premier League nights finally returned to Elland Road. However, after three seasons and five managers, ending with the great Sam Allardyce, Leeds United are back in the Championship. Popular, charismatic and one with unwavering principles, Marcelo Bielsa's time at the club was one to remember. Leeds United have struggled to recover from that misstep. Relegation was confirmes on the last day.

Tyler Adams is a player who has been an important figure in the middle of the park this season. As the captain of the USMNT, he had a steady 2022 FIFA World Cup and has since shown remarkable growth. Unfortunately, he couldn't save Leeds United from the perils of relegation after a forgettable season. Tyler's proficiency in every part of the midfield makes him an asset for any team that acquires his signature.

His versatility offers much to his potential suitors. At 24 years of age, being the captain and a figure to look up to in the national team, taking a step in the right direction would involve exploring new opportunities. Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to the American as per 90min.

Romeo Lavia

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton FC - Premier League

When Romeo Lavia left Manchester City for Southampton in 2022, big things were expected of him, and they still are. Lavia is a top-tier midfield talent with great guile on the ball. Teams will undoubtedly be vying for his signature despite his brief stint of just one year with Southampton. The Saints were first team to suffer relegation in the 2022-23 season and it would've been a tough pill to swallow.

At the age of 19, he still has much to learn, especially after being thrown into the deep end and working under different managers. Lavia is unquestionably a player for the future, with immense potential under the right guidance. He started 26 out of 29 Premier League matches, becoming a mainstay alongside Ward-Prowse for much of the season.

Numerous teams will be eager to secure his services due to his talent and promising trajectory. A top English club seems to be his likely destination and Chelsea have already entered talks with Southampton as per GiveMeSport.

Poll : 0 votes