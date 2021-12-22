6 players who scored the most penalties in 2021

Scoring penalties may look like child's play from our TV rooms. But the reality is far from it. The penalty spot is 13 yards away from the goalline. There is an enormous amount of pressure involved since the striker is expected to score. In addition to that, the goalkeepers at the highest level of the game are no pushovers.

Needless to say, players need to be very precise when it comes to taking penalties. Goalkeepers can cover a large area of the goal. Getting the better of them by sending them the wrong way or getting them to commit first requires an incredible amount of composure and expertise.

It's common knowledge that penalty goals are perhaps not given the same level of respect as, say, a goal scored from open play. But in reality, they ought to be.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who scored the most penalties in 2021.

#6 Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea) - 10 penalties

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Jorginho has had a wonderful year. The Chelsea and Italy midfield metronome won two major trophies this summer. He played a crucial role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph. He then replicated his heroics at Euro 2020 for Italy as the Azzurri were crowned European champions.

Jorginho is one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the world. It is a role that generally requires players to be physically imposing. However, Jorginho rocks a slender frame but pulls off the job with aplomb and that's due to his incredible technical ability.

He is an expert distributor of the ball and excels at dictating play from deep. Jorginho is Chelsea's and Italy's first-choice penalty taker and he has converted 10 from the spot in 2021.

#5 Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia/Fiorentina) - 10 penalties

Juventus FC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic has pretty much taken the Serie A by storm in 2021. He has been in sensational form for Fiorentina and has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals scored in Serie A in a calendar year (33).

The 21-year-old has been in sublime form for Fiorentina this season. Vlahovic has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A outfit this term.

The left-footed striker has become one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe thanks to his recent exploits. He is also a cool customer from the spot. Vlahovic has scored 10 penalties in 2021.

The Tutto Posto Podcast @TheTuttoPosto



What a talent 🔥



#FiorentinaJuventus



Dusan Vlahovic cool as you like from the penalty spot against Juventus😎What a talent 🔥 Dusan Vlahovic cool as you like from the penalty spot against Juventus😎What a talent 🔥#FiorentinaJuventus https://t.co/P51GkLpaNp

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United) - 10 penalties

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 143 of the 171 penalties he has taken in his professional career. The legendary footballer has a penalty conversion rate of 83.6%. Ronaldo has made an illustrious career out of thriving in pressure situations.

He channels that same energy into taking penalties and has scored 10 penalties in 2021. When Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this summer, Bruno Fernandes was the first-choice penalty taker for the Red Devils. But Ronaldo has since taken over from his countryman.

Ronaldo is a tricky customer from the spot. He can strike the ball into the corners and can also do it with an incredible amount of power.

TR. @TotalRonnie Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty against Arsenal from the stands. Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty against Arsenal from the stands. https://t.co/wF24cRTD9b

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith