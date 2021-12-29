6 reasons why the signing of Ferran Torres makes sense for Barcelona

Barcelona have completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City for an initial fee of €55 million. The Spaniard has signed a contract for the next five seasons, tying him to the club until June 30, 2027, and has a buyout clause of €1 billion. The 21-year-old is considered one of Spain's most promising talents and is the first significant transfer of the Xavi era at Barcelona.

Currently out of action due to a fractured foot, Torres is scheduled to return from injury in mid-January. The Spaniard is set to be unveiled at the Camp Nou on January 3. Here are six reasons why his signing makes perfect sense for Barcelona.

#1 A versatile forward

Torres is a highly versatile player who can play in all three positions on the forward line. He has traditionally played as a wide forward who likes to cut inside from the right side of the park. However, in Pep Guardiola’s City side, he was also deployed as a False 9.

In the past, Barcelona has played with intelligent forwards, blessed with the ability to read the game. Torres, too, possesses tactical acumen and has benefitted from Guardiola’s coaching at City. His playing style has been compared to former Barcelona striker David Villa.

— @FerranTorres20 ❝I intend to help the team score goals, provide assists, and defend.❞ ❝I intend to help the team score goals, provide assists, and defend.❞ — @FerranTorres20 https://t.co/7wEyKRqtDX

#2 Torres's clinical finishing

Torres’s clinical finishing is much-needed at Barcelona at the moment. Under Guardiola, the Spaniard made just 31 starts and scored 16 goals in all competitions for City. Torres has scored 12 goals in just 22 matches for the Spanish national team and has been a real difference-maker. Torres’s performances often outshine his expected goals (xG) and assists (xA) numbers. This tells us that he makes the most of smaller chances.

#3 The new Barcelona attacking trio!

With the arrival of the 21-year-old, Xavi can field an attacking trio consisting of Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, and Torres. The three players are incredibly flexible in terms of their position. Dembele can play on either wing, while Fati can play as a striker or on the left flank. A defender's nightmare, this explosive attacking trio could make marking very difficult due to their fluidity.

The fact that Barcelona's attack has players with different profiles makes it potent. Dembele's raw speed and acceleration can be a good combination with Fati's precision and positioning and Torres's clinical touch. The attack can also give the midfielders options to make attacking runs.

Barcelona have a bad injury record and there are a lot of matches to be played over the season. It is therefore imperative to have a deep squad. Xavi has players like Memphis Depay, Ez Abde and Ferran Jutgla at his disposal, who can be deployed when needed.

