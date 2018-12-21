6 Relatively cheaper options that can replace Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey looks all set to leave next summer

The decision of Arsenal to let Aaron Ramsey's contract run down has generated much controversy and debate from fans and pundits all over the world. Despite his very professional performances in the Premier League and other competitions, the decision makers have stood by their decision of withdrawing the contract offer from the table.

Ramsey will not have a shortage of suitors because he is a top player. Teams like Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG have already been linked with a move for the Welsh international.

However, after his Arsenal exit, he will have to be replaced with a player of quality and one suited to Emery's philosophy. Here's a look at 6 players Arsenal could sign to replace Aaron Ramsey:

#1 Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is in a similar situation to Ramsey

Rumours linking Adrien Rabiot to Arsenal have persisted for three years or more. It was reported that Arsene Wenger would use his French connections to lure the young midfielder to the Emirates. The legendary Gunners boss could not achieve that and PSG have since retained their man.

Unai Emery was then rumoured to be bringing Rabiot along with him to the Emirates. This did not also happen despite all the pleas and welcome messages Gunners fans sent the French international on social media.

It has now been reported that contract talks between PSG and Rabiot have broken down completely. This breakdown in talks has led the club to indefinitely bench the player.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have decided to let Ramsey go on a free transfer. An exchange of Rabiot and Ramsey seems like a deal made in heaven but only time can tell if it will happen.

Rabiot was reportedly wanted by Barcelona in the summer but PSG rejected their advances. The Catalan giants have bought the likes of Vidal and Arthur, but may still be interested in a move for Rabiot. However, reports suggest that Arsenal and other PL clubs are still in the running for him.

Rabiot would bring agility, pace, technical ability and quality to the Arsenal midfield. There is also the advantage of the fact that he has already played under Emery so he knows what the Arsenal boss demands from his players. A world-class central midfielder on a free transfer: it doesn't get much better than that.

