×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ramsey contract situation 'closed', says Arsenal boss Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
718   //    03 Dec 2018, 21:43 IST
Aaron Ramsey - cropped
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Unai Emery suggested Arsenal's contract negotiations with Aaron Ramsey remain "closed" despite being impressed with the midfielder's form and focus.

Wales international Ramsey claimed he was ready to pen a new deal when the Gunners withdrew their offer of an extension earlier this year.

The 27-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season with Bayern Munich, who could table a pre-contract agreement as early as January, believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Ramsey came off the bench at half-time against Tottenham on Sunday and helped instigate the come-from-behind 4-2 victory, leading to fresh calls for Arsenal to reopen talks.

"Two months ago we spoke together, both for his moment, his present and future. I think it was a very good conversation," Emery said.

"I said to you also here in the press conference that I want his focus only on the team, on giving us his performances.

"His present is as I want, and his future is very important for him and his family.

"I think in the last matches his focus [is there]. We were speaking between us [the coaches] and I look at him in every match.

"His focus is positive for us, it helps us. He needs to think about his future, for his family and for him. If he plays like [in the north London derby], it's the best for him and the best for us."

But while he is pleased with Ramsey's recent contribution, Emery indicated there had no been change to the contract impasse.

"This conversation is not for today, for us or for me," he added.

"It's one situation that was closed one or two months ago.

"At the moment the most important thing is he's smiling, he has the commitment, the behaviour and the performances like yesterday - that's the best for him and for us."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Should Arsenal really fight to keep Aaron Ramsey? 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Club identifies three players to replace...
RELATED STORY
Emery fails to assure Ramsey of Arsenal future
RELATED STORY
Are Arsenal right to let Aaron Ramsey leave?
RELATED STORY
Emery confident Ramsey will perform despite uncertainty...
RELATED STORY
3 clubs that Aaron Ramsey could join after his Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal derby win inspired by fans who matched Tottenham...
RELATED STORY
Ramsey has strong hand in Arsenal contract talks – Wenger
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang reminds Ramsey of Arsenal icon Henry
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who may have no future under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
05 Dec AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
05 Dec BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
05 Dec WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
05 Dec WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us