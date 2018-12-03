Ramsey contract situation 'closed', says Arsenal boss Emery

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 718 // 03 Dec 2018, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Unai Emery suggested Arsenal's contract negotiations with Aaron Ramsey remain "closed" despite being impressed with the midfielder's form and focus.

Wales international Ramsey claimed he was ready to pen a new deal when the Gunners withdrew their offer of an extension earlier this year.

The 27-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season with Bayern Munich, who could table a pre-contract agreement as early as January, believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Ramsey came off the bench at half-time against Tottenham on Sunday and helped instigate the come-from-behind 4-2 victory, leading to fresh calls for Arsenal to reopen talks.

"Two months ago we spoke together, both for his moment, his present and future. I think it was a very good conversation," Emery said.

"I said to you also here in the press conference that I want his focus only on the team, on giving us his performances.

"His present is as I want, and his future is very important for him and his family.

"I think in the last matches his focus [is there]. We were speaking between us [the coaches] and I look at him in every match.

4 - @Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey has provided four Premier League assists as a sub this season - no player has ever assisted more from the bench in a single campaign in the competition. Influence. pic.twitter.com/blftPoxGx9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2018

"His focus is positive for us, it helps us. He needs to think about his future, for his family and for him. If he plays like [in the north London derby], it's the best for him and the best for us."

But while he is pleased with Ramsey's recent contribution, Emery indicated there had no been change to the contract impasse.

"This conversation is not for today, for us or for me," he added.

"It's one situation that was closed one or two months ago.

"At the moment the most important thing is he's smiling, he has the commitment, the behaviour and the performances like yesterday - that's the best for him and for us."