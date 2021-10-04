6 teams that are still unbeaten in Europe's top 5 leagues 

It's been an enticing few weeks of club football in Europe's major leagues. The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are a handful of games into the 2021-22 season. But the title race in each of the five divisions has already gathered steam.

Last weekend alone produced quite a few upsets, as a few big sides in these leagues endured defeats. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, all lost in their respective leagues last weekend.

However, there are still a few teams across Europe's top five leagues who're still unbeaten. On that note, here are the six such teams who are yet to lose a league game this season:

#6 Freiburg (Bundesliga)

Freiburg are on a roll this season.

The Bundesliga has mostly been a one-horse race for the better part of the last decade. But the new season has offered quite a few surprises. While holders Bayern Munich are leading the pack once again, their lead at the top is very slim. Four team, including Freiburg, are breathing right down Bayern's necks.

With four wins and three draws, Freiburg are in fourth place in the league table. But Christian Streich's side are the only unbeaten team in the division.

Rob Jacques @KnutCrosswords Every team in the Bundesliga has played 7 games, and SC Freiburg is the only team unbeaten Every team in the Bundesliga has played 7 games, and SC Freiburg is the only team unbeaten

It's one of Freiburg's best-ever starts to a season. They have managed to go so long without defeat since the start of the campaign for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign. That season, the Breisgau-Brasilianer surprisingly ended up being relegated. However, they'll hope for a much better outcome this time.

#5 Villarreal (La Liga)

The only Spanish team still unbeaten in La Liga.

Going into last weekend, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla and Villarreal were the only unbeaten teams in the La Liga. But the El Clasico rivals fell to limp defeats, while Atletico also succumbed to Granada.

That makes the Yellow Submarine the sole unbeaten La Liga team going into the international break. However, their record in the division isn't so impressive. With only two wins from their opening seven top-flight games, Unai Emery's side are languishing in 11th place in the points table.

Villarreal are only the second team in La Liga history to have secured five draws after seven games in a season. Real Sociedad have done so twice - 1968-69 and 1970-71.

#4 Liverpool (Premier League)

The Reds are 17 games undefeated in the league, including seven games this season.

Liverpool produced one of the worst Premier League title defences in recent memory last season when they finished a staggering 17 points behind champions Manchester City.

But they look determined to reclaim the crown. With four wins and three draws from their opening seven games, the Reds are second in the league table, trailing only Champions League holders Chelsea. Liverpool are the only unbeaten team in the English top flight this season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Liverpool remain the only Premier League side yet to lose in the top-flight this season (W4 D3), extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 matches (W13 D6). Momentum. 1 - Liverpool remain the only Premier League side yet to lose in the top-flight this season (W4 D3), extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 matches (W13 D6). Momentum. https://t.co/vbkp52PRSz

Their unbeaten run came under threat from Manchester City on Sunday. But Jurgen Klopp's side held forced a share of the spoils in a pulsating 2-2 stalemate in Anfield. That extended their undefeated streak in all competitions to 19 games since their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in April.

Liverpool haven't lost a league game since going down 1-0 to Fulham at home in March. Their 17-game unbeaten streak is their longest since the 2019-20 season, when they went without defeat for 27 games.

