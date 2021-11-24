×
6 worst defeats for Juventus in the Champions League 

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Nov 24, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Listicle

Juventus suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League last night at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner ended the Serie A outfit's winning run in the competition. The Bianconeri had entered the match on the back of a 100% record in Group H, having won all four of their matches so far.

However, a calamitous display broke the streak, with Massimiliano Allegri's team well below their best on the night.

It was their heaviest loss in all competitions since losing 4-0 to AS Roma in February 2004. But where does it rank on their list of worst Champions League defeats?

Here are their six most embarrassing results in the competition:

#6 Juventus 0-3 Manchester United (Group stages, 2003)

Nistelrooy put the finishing touches on a fine display

Juventus reached the finals of the 2002-03 season before losing to domestic rivals AC Milan in the showpiece clash. But their journey until then was rocky.

In the second group stage, the Bianconeri lost 3-0 to Manchester United at home, with the visitors cruising into the quarter-finals in style.

A double from Ryan Giggs gave the Red Devils a comfortable 2-0 lead before the break. Ruud van Nistelrooy added a third around the hour mark to complete the scoring.

#5 Barcelona 3-0 Juventus (Group stages, 2017)

Lionel Messi bagged his first pair of goals against Juventus

Barcelona and Juventus clashed a total of four times in the 2017 calendar year. This included twice in the quarter-finals of the 2016-17 season and then in the group stages of the 2017-18 season.

The Bianconeri won the knockout tie 3-0 on aggregate, with all three goals coming in Turin. But about half a year later, the Blaugrana exacted revenge with an identical win at Camp Nou.

When Barcelona and Juventus met in the #UCL group stages in 2017/18, Lionel Messi was on fire in a 3-0 win 😛https://t.co/2fjhhdKuEb

Inspired by the irrepressible Lionel Messi, the visitors were put to the sword that night. The Argentine netted twice on either side of a goal from Ivan Rakitic for Juve's worst group defeat since 2009.

#4 Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid (Last 8, 2018)

This game needs no introduction

Another seven months later, that same season, Juventus were cooked at home by a clinical Real Madrid side in the quarter-finals. They lost 3-0 in the first-leg, with Cristiano Ronaldo now the tormentor.

The talismanic No.7 netted twice on that historic night. This included the famous overhead kick that sent the internet into meltdown and evoked a standing ovation from the home crowd.

📆 OTD in 2018...Juventus 🆚 Real Madrid📍 Allianz Stadium😳 THAT bicycle kickTake it away, Cristiano Ronaldo... https://t.co/s5gfNTvmv4

Few had predicted that Ronaldo would end up in Turin a few months later himself. The Portuguese himself later revealed the "unbelievable" applause from Juventus fans motivated him to join the club.

Edited by Aditya Singh
