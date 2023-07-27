After a disappointing 2022-23 fantasy campaign for defenders, FPL managers will be hoping for better fortunes from their backlines this season. With only two defenders ranked in the top 20 highest-scoring players last time out, there is a desire for more consistent premium options.

Liverpool's struggles hindered their usually reliable stars, while injuries impacted Chelsea and Manchester City's defenses. But with a new season comes renewed optimism, and there are encouraging signs from the likes of John Stones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Luke Shaw.

With values and fixtures now confirmed, we analyse the standout £5.5m to £6.5m defenders to target in your Gameweek 1 team.

#1 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle, Price: £6.5m)

Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League

After a standout 2022-23 season that saw him named FPL's top defender, Kieran Trippier has seen his price tag rocket to £6.5 million. The Newcastle United right-back finished the season as the most valuable defender with 198 points. He ranked eighth in overall points, the only defender in the top 10.

Starting all 38 games, Trippier scored one goal and nine assists, supplemented by 14 clean sheets and a remarkable 39 bonus points. Trippier created 110 chances for Newcastle last season, just behind Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (119).

With Newcastle aiming higher this season, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Trippier outscored every other defender this season as well.

#2 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Price: £6.0m)

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

With Jurgen Klopp now favouring a three-at-the-back setup, Virgil van Dijk stands out over Andrew Robertson as the go-to Liverpool FPL defense option. The 32-year-old is an experienced campaigner who retains his aerial threat from set pieces, regardless of shape. Despite Liverpool's underwhelming 2021–22 campaign, the Dutch centre-back still notched 127 points from his 32 games.

The former Southampton defender fired a total of 22 total shots last season, with nine on target, and converted three of them successfully. For just £0.5 million more than Robertson, Van Dijk looks like Liverpool's safest pick under Klopp's new system. For FPL managers searching for security, the Dutchman's commanding presence could be the play for them this season.

#3 John Stones (Manchester City, Price: £5.5m)

Manchester City v Yokohama F.Marinos - Preseason Friendly

Valued at £5.5 million again, John Stones seems ready to continue in his good form for Manchester City this season. A tactical shift saw Stones frequently advance into a central midfield-esque position, tightening up City's defense and their attack. This new role allowed Stones greater control and influence through the middle.

But Stones was a rare bright spot as far as City's defense is concerned, averaging 4.0 points per match - the most of any City defender. With the departure of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, having Stones in your FPL gameweek 1 squad is a must considering the dual nature of his play: defending and creating chances.

With a nailed-on role allowing attacking freedom, Stones can thrive under Guardiola's latest system while sturdying their backline. A promising opening gameweek also makes the Englishman City's most desirable defensive option.

#4 Ben Chilwell (Chelsea, Price: £5.5m)

Chelsea FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Ben Chilwell is set to begin the season as Chelsea's go-to left back. There is a lot of healthy competition as far as Chelsea's left-back position is concerned, but Chilwell's attacking pedigree should keep him as first-choice under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chilwell's 2022–23 season was derailed by a recurring hamstring injury, limiting him to just 15 Premier League starts last campaign. Now back to full fitness after an extended break, one could expect Chilwell to provide a steady stream of goals and assists for the Blues. Valued at £5.5 million, Chilwell offers FPL managers a cheaper route to building their backline.

#5 Luke Shaw (Manchester United, Price: £5.5m)

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

After proving his worth under Erik ten Hag last season, FPL managers will be vying to acquire Luke Shaw's services for their respective FPL teams. Despite early doubts over his place, the England international has showcased his versatility by displaying his attacking acumen, cementing his position as a mainstay left-back.

With a price tag of £5.5 million and United starting with home fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, Shaw has the platform to start strongly.

#6 Reece James (Chelsea, Price: £5.5m)

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Despite his injury troubles, Chelsea's Reece James remains an exciting FPL option available at a discounted £5.5 million. When fit, only a few defenders can match James for all-round output. Last season, across just 14 Premier League starts, he scored one goal and assisted on two more occasions, with an xG of 1.06 and an xA of 2.93.

James generated 16 total shots, with six coming inside the box, and created 21 chances, including three big chances. This shows the underlying numbers are there when James plays. Staying healthy has been his main obstacle.

Chelsea's early schedule adds to James' appeal. After Liverpool in Gameweek 1, a promising run against favourable opponents makes Reece James an interesting FPL pick. If James can finally string together a full season, he could emerge as this year's value gem in defense.

