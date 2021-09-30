7 players with most goals against the Premier League Big 6

The Premier League is the richest and arguably the most competitive football league in the world.

That explains why a plethora of top players have graced the competition. They include Eric Cantona, Alan Shearer, Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and more recently, Mohamed Salah, Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne, among others.

While any Premier League club can beat another on a given day, six clubs stand head and shoulders above the rest because of their competitiveness and history. The sextet comprises Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur - not necessarily in that order.

Except for Spurs, each of the five aforementioned teams have won the Premier League at least once. All six clubs are regulars in European competitions, and have won or reached at least one Champions League final.

Considering the pedigree of the Premier League's Big Six, only a handful of players have scored big against them.

On that note, here's a look at the seven players with the most goals against the Premier League's Big Six. Without further ado, let's get started.

#7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 19

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has found success against the Premier League's Big Six.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a prolific scorer in the Premier League. He has netted 66 goals, all for Arsenal, in 119 games in the competition across five seasons.

The 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot winner has nearly 20 times against the competition's Big Six. Most of his goals (8) against the sextet have come against Tottenham Hotspur.

Aubameyang has scored against Spurs in three different competitions - Premier League (4), Europa League (3) and Champions League (1).

These strikes include a Premier League brace for Arsenal and one in the Europa League for Borussia Dortmund. Aubameyand's latest strike against the Premier League top-six club came in Arsenal's 3-1 win in the north London derby last weekend.

#6 Harry Kane - 27

Harry Kane has been a prolific scorer in the Premier League.

Harry Kane is one of the most prolific active scorers in Premier League history. The Tottenham forward has scored 166 goals in the competition, all for Spurs.

The 28-year-old is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, topping both the goalscoring and assist-providing charts in the competition last summer. Kane has scored over 20 goals against the Premier League's Big Six.

Most of his goals against the sextet have come against Arsenal and Chelsea, against whom he has netted 11 and six times, respectively. Surprisingly, Kane is yet to open his account this season, drawing a blank in Spurs' 3-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Kane will hope to rediscover his scoring boots soon after a prolific campaign with England at Euro 2020. He scored four times in the Three Lions' run to the final.

