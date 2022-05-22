Top 7 players Manchester United must sign this summer

Manchester United have a humongous task to rebuild this summer. They are, currently, a team that is far from their arch-rivals. The past couple of months have showcased a lack of quality and depth in the squad, resulting in crushing defeats to Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Brighton.

According to Sky Sports, Ralf Rangnick said after the humiliating loss at Anfield:

“If you analyze the situation, it is not difficult to analyze. For me, it is clear there will be six, seven, eight, maybe 10 new players.”

That kind of overhaul is easier said than done, with speculation over the kind of budget Manchester United's new coach, Erik ten Hag, will be handed during his first summer window.

The list of players who are certain to be waving goodbye to the Theater of Dreams reads - Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic, and Lee Grant. Their contracts are due to expire.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, we can realistically consider some others to be on their way out as well. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, and Dean Henderson will be heading out the exit door as well in search of more minutes.

Since there will be a need for replacements, let's take a quick look at seven players who could bolster Manchester United's squad for the upcoming season.

#7 Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig

Christopher Nkunku has had a stellar season with RB Leipzig

Nkunku has had a phenomenal season for the German side, bagging 31 goals and 20 assists across 48 appearances in all competitions. The forward is highly appreciated by Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who had previously worked with him at RB Leipzig.

United are on the lookout for a forward this summer and his addition could highly strengthen the squad.

#6 Aurelien Tchouameni - Monaco

The French midfielder will be a hot prospect in the transfer market this summer.

Manchester United were desperate for a defensive midfielder this season. Tchouameni, who has had a strong season with Monaco, could be a great addition to solve the problems United have suffered.

However, they could face stiff competition from other European clubs largely due to United missing out on Champions League football.

#5 Frenkie De Jong - Barcelona

Barcelona may try to offload Frenkie de Jong in the summer.

Manchester United will definitely be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have already made contact with Barcelona, who are looking to offload the midfielder to replenish their summer transfer budget. The Spanish club also needs to solve their financial problems, as per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

But it is also reported that the midfielder is upset amidst the transfer reports, according to reliable Spanish journalist Helena Condis of COPE. Condis says the Dutchman is desperate to stay at Camp Nou. It is to be seen whether Ten Hag does a miracle and convinces his former midfielder to join him at United.

#4 Declan Rice - West Ham United

Declan Rice has been firing in all cylinders for the Hammers' this season.

Midfield is one area where United would surely like to strengthen and Declan Rice's name has been echoed far too often around Old Trafford every transfer window.

Arguably the best in the Premier League in central defensive midfield position, he has played a significant part in the Hammers' success this season. His price tag could be a major hurdle for United but they could splash money around for a prized talent like him.

#3 Darwin Nunez - Benfica

Darwin Nunez's form has attracted interest from an array of clubs across Europe

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker has impressed in league and European action for Benfica, scoring 34 goals across all competitions this season. Manchester United will be hopeful of roping in his services. He could be an able compatriot to the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who is nearing the autumn of his career.

#2 Pau Torres - Villareal

Pau Torres played an integral part in Villareal's success in the Champions League this season.

Manchester United would definitely like to strengthen their defense, which has leaked far too many goals this season. The Red Devils could make a move for the Villareal centre-back.

Manchester United were monitoring the 25-year-old last summer before securing the €48 million deal for Real Madrid centre-back, Raphael Varane. But with the France international missing a significant number of games through injury this season, the club have settled on acquiring another defender this summer.

#1 Antony - Ajax

Antony played a key role in Ajax's Eredivisie win this season

Erik ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United has accompanied rumors suggesting that the 52-year-old could decide to bring a few Ajax players with him to Old Trafford.

One of the key names suggested is Ajax winger Antony, who has been highly successful this season, netting 12 times and recording 10 assists. Ten Hag has confirmed that there is nothing stopping him from signing Antony. He also recently told weTalk Ajax that:

"There is no agreement in place that would exclude me from taking players to Man United. Which Ajax players are interesting? I have very good players here".

