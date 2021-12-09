7 stats which show how poor Barcelona were in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona's miserable 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign hit a new low to end on the same note last night. The Catalans were routed 3-0 by group leaders Bayern Munich, the same margin of defeat Barcelona suffered on Matchday 1 at the Camp Nou in September.

It brought a premature end to the Blaugrana's sojourn, with the side crashing out of the premier European competition after finishing third in the group. Benfica won 2-0 against Kyiv in the other game to end up second and progress into the last-16 at Barcelona's expense.

Xavi Hernandez, who replaced the ousted Ronald Koeman, couldn't steer the sinking ship, although this was a mess that was always going to take time to clear up. With a torrid run now behind them, the Catalans will now have to contend with Europa League ignominy, a competition they're suddenly not too big to participate in.

But to fully grasp how poor Barcelona were in the Champions League this season, take a look at these seven mind-blowing stats:

#7 Barcelona won the fewest Champions League group stage matches in their history

Barcelona only beat Kyiv in the group stages, both by 1-0 margins.

Barcelona had never won fewer than three group-stage games before, until this season. The Blaugrana only won twice in six outings, with both 1-0 victories coming against Dynamo Kyiv on successive Matchdays.

It restored normalcy in their campaign to some extent after back-to-back 3-0 losses to Bayern at home and Benfica away.

#UCL 🔢 Group E final standings. Bayern & Benfica will feature in Monday's round of 16 draw 👏

There have been sides in the past who've progressed into the last-16 despite winning only twice. However, the Catalans didn't enjoy such luck and deservedly crashed out due to results in the other games.

#6 Barcelona lost three group matches for the first time

Bayern condemned Barcelona to their third group stage defeat last night.

Bayern's 3-0 drubbing of Barcelona was their third defeat of the Champions League season, having lost their first two matches by identical scorelines. It was also their highest number of defeats in a single group stage campaign of the competition, having only lost twice at the max before (2004-05 season).

Barcelona equalled their worst losing tally after just two games this season following back-to-back humiliations against Bayern and Benfica. However, last night, the Catalans hit a new low, losing three group matches for the first time in their illustrious Champions League history.

#5 Barcelona lost opening two group matches for the first time

Barcelona lost to Benfica on Matchday 2 of this season's Champions League.

Barcelona lost both of their opening Champions League games of a season for the first time this year. Additionally, their loss to Bayern on Matchday 1 marked their first opening day loss since a 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United in 1997.

However, some expected them to bounce back at Benfica in their second match, but the Portuguese side secured a resounding 3-0 victory. It was the first time in the competition's history that Barcelona were left without a point to show after the first two games of a season.

