7 top footballers who have private jets

Being a professional footballer is one of the toughest things to accomplish. Only a select few make it as professionals and even fewer manage to reach the highest echelon of the cut-throat world.

Those who do make it can afford all the niceties of the world and give their loved ones a life they could not have fathomed.

Owning a private jet and ruling the skies is probably on every dreamer’s bucket list, but only a handful manage to turn it into reality.

Today, we will take a look at a few uber-rich players in football who have done so.

Here are the seven top footballers who have exceptional private jets at their disposal.

Data via: Aero Corner

#7 Gareth Bale - Cessna Citation XLS+

Los Angeles Football Club Introduce Gareth Bale

The second-most expensive acquisition in the history of Real Madrid (£90.9 million), Gareth Bale is one of the most decorated British players of all time.

The Wales international, who recently joined LA Galaxy, leads a private life but is not one to shy away from enjoying the luxuries of the world.

Bale is the proud owner of the Cessna Citation XLS+. The jet can cost anywhere between £5.2 million and £7.6 million and is one of the most well-equipped machines around.

It is 63’6” long, pulled by a pair of Pratt & Whitney Canada PW306D engines, and can attain a top speed of 613 mph. A fitting machine for one of the quickest players in the world.

#6 Paul Pogba - Gulfstream G280

Juventus v Chivas - Preseason Friendly

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has one of the best private jets in the world of football, the Gulfstream G280.

The private jet, which can cost between £14.64 million and £18.4 million, can comfortably house as many as ten passengers, offering them an uber luxurious journey.

The Gulfstream G280, which happens to be one of the company’s best-sellers, measures 66’10”, is powered by two Honeywell HTF7250G turbofans, and has a range of 4143 miles.

#5 David Beckham - Bombardier Challenger 350

David Beckham in Soccer Aid For Unicef 2022

From winning it all at club level with Manchester United to becoming one of the most celebrated men in the history of the sport, David Beckham has enjoyed all the highs of life.

His beautiful Bombardier Challenger 350 jet is another example of Beckham winning at life.

OK! Magazine @OK_Magazine David Beckham reportedly paid £1000 for some pie and mash on a private jet to the USA: bit.ly/1JCn3Wk David Beckham reportedly paid £1000 for some pie and mash on a private jet to the USA: bit.ly/1JCn3Wk https://t.co/oOOLYdOmZs

The Inter Miami owner has had the £22.33 million machine for a while now and has seemingly clocked a lot of miles flying back and forth between the States and England.

The aircraft, which can house nine people, is 69’ long, is powered by two Honeywell HTF7350 engines, and can reach a top speed of 636 mph.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Cessna Citation Longitude

US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most decorated players in the world. Known for his audacious goals and entertaining interviews, the Swede also takes pride in going big.

His private jet, the Cessna Citation Longitude, with its 65-foot wingspan, fully embodies its owner’s spirit.

With its estimated valuation of £24.58 million, the Cessna Citation Longitude is one of the most expensive planes owned by a footballer.

It is 73’2” long, is fueled by two Honeywell HTF7700L turbofans, and has a cruising speed of 556 mph.

#3 Neymar - Cessna Citation Sovereign+

Japan v Brazil - International Friendly

Earning a whopping £3.42 million per month, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

The Brazilian has a taste for bling and finer things in life, and his £14.2 million Cessna Citation Sovereign+ perfectly compliments his palate.

It is to be noted that Cessna is Neymar’s second private jet. His first, the Embraer Legacy 100, was seized by the authorities in Brazil following a tax scandal in 2016.

His current jet measures 61’6”, can carry 12 passengers, is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW306D turbofans, and can reach a top speed of 531 mph.

#2 Lionel Messi - Embraer Legacy 650P

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is one of the richest footballers in the history of the game.

The Paris Saint-Germain star earns a monthly salary of £2.82 million (via the Mirror), meaning there is hardly anything Messi cannot buy.

Football Daily @footballdaily Lionel Messi lent his former teammate Luis Suárez his £12m private jet to travel to Uruguay for his unveiling with Nacional and left him this message. Lionel Messi lent his former teammate Luis Suárez his £12m private jet to travel to Uruguay for his unveiling with Nacional and left him this message. ✈️🇺🇾 https://t.co/tg4iSmrySa

Messi’s private jet, the Embraer Legacy 650P, is one of the classiest jets around. It measures 86’5”, is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE 3007A2 engines, and can go as fast as 528 mph.

The £25 million jet was first introduced in 2000 and was in production for two decades, until August 2020.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - Gulfstream G650

Portugal v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most renowned sporting icons in the world. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has a taste for the most exquisite things and his choice of private jet hardly comes as a surprise.

The 37-year-old superstar owns the Gulfstream G650, one of the best private jets money can buy. At a whopping £28 million, it also happens to be the most expensive private jet owned by a footballer.

The aircruise is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines and can attain a top speed of 610 mph. The 99’9”-long jet is perfect for quick family getaways, with it being able to swallow up to 19 fully-grown passengers.

Stunningly, the G650 is not the only jet at Ronaldo’s disposal. The superstar also has the Gulfstream G200, one that he purchased for £20 million in 2015 (via the Sun).

However, it is believed that the Portuguese has put the aircraft up for sale, as he now feels cramped up in it.

