7 most valuable players in world football right now (December 2023)

The transfer market value of footballers is a dynamic and ever-changing aspect of the game. It reflects a player's current form, skill level, age and overall performance. Clubs engage in intricate negotiations, considering various factors to determine a player's market value before pursuing transfers.

This valuation process involves assessing a player's goal-scoring abilities, defensive skills, passing accuracy and other key attributes. External factors such as contractual status, injury history and the demand for a particular position also influence a player's market value.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven most valuable footballers in the world right now (December 2023).

#7 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) - €110 million

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's golden boy Jamal Musiala is one of the most exciting attackers on the planet right now. He has burgeoned into a ferocious winger whose technical qualities and improvisational skills make him a nightmare to defend against.

Musiala was one of the Bavarians' standout performers last season, even scoring the Bundesliga title-clinching goal on the final day of the campaign. He has been in good form in the early stages of the new season as well, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

#6 Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - €120 million

SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A TIM

Victor Osimhen was the star of the 2022-23 Serie A season. He etched his name into Napoli folklore by firing them to their first Scudetto in 33 years with his incredible goalscoring exploits. Osimhen was arguably the most-coveted young striker in this summer transfer window.

Osimhen has not exactly hit top gear this term but has shown glimpses of his quality. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season. Osimhen has a transfer market valuation of €120 million.

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - €120 million

Britain Soccer Premier League

Bukayo Saka is undoubtedly one of the best right-wingers in the game right now. He is just a joy to watch, slaloming his way past defenders and wreaking havoc inside the final third with his ability to pick a pass or find the back of the net.

Saka is only 22 and is already widely regarded to be a top-tier footballer. His transfer market valuation stands at €120 million. The Englishman has been in excellent form so far this term, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

#4 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - €150 million

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports

Vinicius Junior's rise to prominence at Real Madrid over the last two years has been exciting to follow. He has doubled down on his 'samba' flair and has terrorized defenders whilst also improving the quality of his final product massively.

Vinicius has not been at his very best in La Liga so far this season but has done a pretty good job in the Champions League. He has six goals and four assists to his name in 13 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far in the 2023-24 campaign.

#3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - €150 million

Spain Soccer Champions League

Jude Bellingham has taken to life at Real Madrid like fish to water. It's particularly impressive because he arrived in the Spanish capital as the Blancos' second-most expensive signing of all time. His ability belies his age and it's hard to believe he is just 20 if you've seen him play.

Bellingham has been absolutely tearing it up for Real Madrid in an advanced role. He has been their main goalscoring outlet in the first few months of the new season. The Englishman has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this term.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €180 million

France Soccer Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is widely tipped to be a future Ballon d'Or winner. He has come agonizingly close already and at the age of 24, Mbappe is arguably the best attacker on the planet. His blistering pace, incredible dribbling skills and shooting ability make him one of the most dangerous forwards on the globe.

Mbappe has already had a stellar career and he continues to carry Paris Saint-Germain on his back. He has gotten off to a flying start to the 2023-24 season, scoring 18 goals and providing two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - €180 million

Britain Soccer Premier League

Erling Haaland is only 22 years old but is already a world-class striker. He finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or race after scoring over 50 goals for Manchester City in their treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

Haaland has kicked on in similar fashion in the new season and has been one of City's standout performers. The Norwegian marksman has netted 19 times and provided five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for City so far this season.