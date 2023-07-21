7 most valuable squads in the world right now (2023)

Squad value in football represents the total monetary worth of the players on a team's payroll. It shows their market values based on age, performance and demand. If the value of a squad is high, it usually means that they've invested heavily in acquiring talented and highly coveted players.

Meanwhile, choosing to nurture and develop young talents could lead to a club having a lower squad value. It's worth noting that squad value does not necessarily guarantee success on the pitch.

It's not sufficient to put together a team with top players with high market values but it needs to be complemented by good coaching, team chemistry and the like.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven most valuable squads in the world right now.

#7 Barcelona - €869 million

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona shelled out a fortune in the summer of 2022 to sign new players despite their financial troubles by activating several economic levers. They have a squad replete with talented and technically gifted footballers.

Pedri, whose estimated worth is €100 million, is their most valuable player. Other players with high transfer market values are Gavi (€90 million), Frenkie de Jong (€75 million), Ronald Araujo (€70 million), Ousmane Dembele (€60 million), Jules Kounde (€60 million) and Alejandro Balde (€50 million).

#6 Chelsea - €869 million

Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

After splurging an incredible amount of money on new acquisitions last January, it should come as no surprise that Chelsea have one of the most valuable squads in the world.

In fact, they would have been higher up this list had the rankings been compiled a few weeks ago before players like Mason Mount and Kai Havertz left the club.

Currently, their most valuable players are Christopher Nkunku (€80 million), Enzo Fernandez (€80 million), Reece James (€65 million), Raheem Sterling (€55 million) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (€50 million).

#5 Bayern Munich - €895 million

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have dominated Bundesliga throughout its history. They pipped Borussia Dortmund to the league title on the final day of the 2022-23 season to make it 11 consecutive Bundesliga title wins in a row. The Bavarians are among the richest clubs in the world.

Players like Jamal Musiala (€110 million), Joshua Kimmich (€75 million), Matthijs de Ligt (€75 million), Alphonso Davies (€70 million), Leroy Sane (€65 million), Kingsley Coman (€65 million), Dayot Upamecano (€60 million), Min-jae Kim (€60 million) and Serge Gnabry (€55 million) are their most valuable ones,

#4 Real Madrid - €991 million

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid have been one of the most dominant teams in European football in recent times. They have gone about planning for the future in admirable fashion and have signed some of the world's most promising young talents in recent transfer windows.

Vinicius Junior (€150 million) is their most valuable player. He is followed by Jude Bellingham (€120 million), Federico Valverde (€100 million), Rodrygo Goes (€100 million), Aurelien Tchouameni (€85 million), Eduardo Camavinga (€85 million) and Eder Militao (€70 million).

#3 Paris Saint-Germain - €1.02 billion

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have made no secret of that by throwing money around in the transfer market. They made the most expensive signing in the history of football when they secured Neymar's services from Barcelona in 2017 for €222 million.

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's most valuable player at €180 million. Marquinhos (€65 million), Achraf Hakimi (€65 million), Nuno Mendes (€65 million), Neymar (€60 million), Milan Skriniar (€50 million) and Manuel Ugarte (€50 million) are their most expensive players.

#2 Manchester City - €1.19 billion

Manchester City Trophy Parade

Manchester City have regularly bolstered their squad in every transfer window in recent times. It comes as no surprise that they have one of the most valuable squads in the world. City won the continental treble in the 2022-23 season and have a wealth of world-class talent on their payroll.

Erling Haaland (€180 million), Phil Foden (€110 million), Rodri (€90 million), Bernardo Silva (€80 million), Ruben Dias (€80 million), Jack Grealish (€75 million), Kevin De Bruyne (€70 million), Julian Alvarez (€60 million) and Joao Cancelo (€50 million) are some of their most valuable players.

#1 Arsenal - €1.21 billion

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have put together a talented squad that is capable of mounting a challenge on all fronts. They have an array of talented and technically blessed footballers and are a joy to watch when they are on song. At €120 million, Bukayo Saka is their most valuable player.

Martin Odegaard (€90 million), Declan Rice (€90 million), Gabriel Martinelli (€80 million), Gabriel Jesus (€75 million), William Saliba (€65 million), Kai Havertz (€55 million), Ben White (€55 million) and Gabriel Magalhaes (€55 million) are some of their other valuable players.