Reports: €70 million-rated Real Madrid midfielder targeted by Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri face competition from Manchester United and Manchester City

Florentino Perez could be tempted into a sale by Inter Milan

Inter Milan have made Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos their #1 target this summer, according to a report in Spanish news publication AS (via Sport Mediaset). The Nerazzurri are hoping that a high enough bid (in the range of €70 million) will tempt Real Madrid into selling, as Inter grow increasingly worried about AC Milan’s growing success in the transfer market.

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014 for a fee of 30 million. After initially struggling under Rafa Benitez, the German has established himself as one of the first-names on Zinedine Zidane’s team-sheet, racking up 147 appearances in 3 seasons at the club. Real Madrid rewarded him for his consistency with an improved contract last season, tying him down until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Inter Milan’s new coach, Luciano Spalletti is in the market for a central midfielder, having already hinted at negotiations for AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan. Inter are keen to appease their fans with a big move in the transfer market, having witnessed rivals AC Milan arguably pull off the bargain of the window by signing Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.

The Nerazzurri are keen on ensuring they do not lose out on the UEFA Champions League and muster up a challenge for the Scudetto, with Toni Kroos now becoming their priority in the transfer window. Suning, Inter’s moneyed owners from China, are aware that Real Madrid consider their German midfielder non-transferable but hope to test Florentino Perez’ mettle with a blockbuster bid.

Inter Milan will face competition from the likes of Manchester City, with Manchester United also ready to throw their hat into the ring if Madrid make Kroos available. The German himself is reportedly not averse to a move, having won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Madrid, and may seek a new challenge.

A move to Serie A would represent a step down for Toni Kroos, however much Inter Milan are willing to offer him as a salary. If the German seeks a fresh challenge, the Premier League seems far more up his alley, with Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho far more intriguing managers to work under than Luciano Spalletti. Real Madrid ought to still hold onto Kroos – he is the heart of their team, and letting him go would be a mistake.