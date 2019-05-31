9 European clubs that won the double in the 2018-19 season

Manchester City won a domestic treble

The 2018/19 footballing season is all but over in most of the major European leagues, as players take a well-deserved break to recharge their batteries while others report to camp for international duty.

Trophies are the essence of the game and winning them ranks high on the bucket list of players, as it signifies supremacy over the rest of the competition.

The 2018/19 season offered surprises, throwing upsets which no one foresaw while also offering its own fair share of excitement.

During the course of the season, some clubs recorded new highs, achieving domestic dominance over their rivals by winning everything winnable in their respective leagues.

In most footballing countries, there are different levels on the league pyramid, with the highest level being contested by the top tier teams, while a national cup competition is open to all clubs across the various pyramids. A double is achieved when a club triumphs in both.

A number of clubs made history by winning both their league title and national cup competitions and in this piece, we shall be profiling nine of such clubs who won a double in 2018/2019.

#9 Slavia Prague - Czech First League and Czech Cup

Chelsea v Slavia Praha - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Slavia Prague showed great resilience in topping the Czech league during the regular season and also keeping their form to still top their Championship group after the league table was split into different groups.

They currently hold a five-point gap over Viktoria Plzen with just one matchday remaining while they also defeated Banik Ostrava 2-0 in the final of the Czech Cup played on May 22.

#8 PAOK Thessaloniki - Greek Super League and Greek Cup

ACF Fiorentina v PAOK FC - UEFA Europa League

There were wild jubilation scenes in Thessaloniki when PAOK performed the incredible feat of winning the Greek league title for the first time in 34 years.

The club had finished second in the league in 2018 during which they grabbed the headlines after their owner Ivan Savvidis stormed the pitch with a gun, but rallied from that to triumph this season, while also retaining their Greek Cup title for the third consecutive season when they defeated AEK Athens 1-0 in the final to complete their double.

