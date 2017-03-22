9 teams in Europe who are still unbeaten in the league at home this season

These nine teams are in a good position on the league table thanks to their incredible home form.

@@crazyharsh1995 by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 22 Mar 2017, 08:37 IST

Spurs are the only team in the Premier League who are unbeaten at home

The key to being successful for any team in the league depends on the home form. Home form plays a vital role in challenging for the league or staying in the division. Every club would like to turn their home ground into a fortress, but only a few achieve it.

It is almost the end of March but there are still teams in Europe’s top 5 leagues who are yet to lose a league game in front of their fans this season.

Let’s look at the teams that will enter April undefeated in the league at home

Tottenham Hotspur

Played: 15

Win:13

Draw: 2

Tottenham are the only team in the Premier League yet to lose a league at home this season. The last time they lost a league game at home came last season against Southampton in May. Since then, Pochettino’s men have gone on a 15-game unbeaten streak, the longest by anyone in the Premier League.

Spurs have scored 35 goals, conceded just 8 goals and have kept 9 clean sheets in the process which has earned them a whoppinh 47 points.

A thrilling match saw Spurs come back from behind to win against West Ham with the score ending 3-2 in Spurs’ favour. Antonio opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Winks equalised in the 51st minute. Lanzini pulled one back and the game seemed all but over and Spurs were heading for their 1st home defeat.

However, Harry Kane had different ideas and equalised in the 89th minute before scoring the winning goal 2 minutes later. He single-handedly snatched away 3 points from West Ham and helped Spurs keep their unbeaten record at home.