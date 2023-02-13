"A captain cannot be the only one to take responsibility" - PSG star Marquinhos hits back at critics questioning his leadership

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Brazil defender Marquinhos has responded to those who questioned his leadership qualities.

The French giants are gradually beginning to experience a difficult spell, which has recently been plaunged by injuries to a couple of key players.

Les Parisiens suffered a humiliating 3-1 away defeat at the hands of Ligue 1 side Monaco over the weekend. This comes on the back of the 2-1 loss to Marseille which knocked PSG out of the Coupe de France.

There have been recent claims of a lack of proper leadership at the club in recent weeks amid their current poor form. Marquinhos has now come out in defense of himself and his team.

The Brazilian defender revealed during an interview that he was elected as the captain of his club by his teammates because they believe in his leadership qualities.

He went on to furtyer state that he doesn't have to change his attitude because he wears the captain's armband. In his words, as seen in Get Football, he said:

“If the guys elected me captain, it’s because I am who I am. I didn’t change anything. Just because you’re a captain doesn’t mean you have to change your attitude. There are extra things to do."

Speaking on some of the responsibilities he shoulders as captain, he said:

"There are good daily adventures. You’re more targeted, you have to be very exemplary. You always have to try to motivate others and help your teammates. Especially the youngsters. You have to keep being the way you are.”

Marquinhos also added that aside from the captain, there are other leaders in the team who take up similar leadership duties and responsibilities. In his words:

“There are always leaders in a group. A captain cannot be the only one to take responsibility on a team. Even if they do not have the armband, there are leaders, people who will also speak up, help with decision-making… We work like that!”

Marquinhos will be hoping that his team shakes off their recent dip in form. Next up for PSG will be a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich tomorrow (February 14).

PSG captain reveals that his team still has a lot to play for the season

Marquinhos has come out to react to his side's recent dip-in-form following back-to-back defeats against Marseille and Monaco.

The Brazilian defender went on to point out the things he feels PSG can do to get back on track this season. He further added that PSG still have a lot to play for, especially in the UEFA Champions League. In his words:

“At times like these you have to talk to each other, improve things as quickly as possible, watch your own performances to try to think about what can be done better. Afterwards, collectively, it will be better. We lost in the cup, but we are first in the league."

He continued:

"We still have everything to play for in the Champions League. Why should we let go now? We are going through a difficult time, but we have to go hard now.”

The defending Ligue 1 champions will look to end their Champions League hoodoo against Bayern on Tuesday.

