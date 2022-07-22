"A defender first must defend well" - 26-year-old defender's comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Achraf Hakimi resurface amid links to Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United are currently linked with a swoop for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard as both clubs look to reinforce their rearguard ahead of next season. Amid the speculation, the Frenchman's previous comments on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and PSG's Achraf Hakimi have resurfaced.

Pavard, who has featured as a right-back for Bayern Munich in recent seasons, compared himself to Hakimi and Alexander-Arnold - two of the finest players in that position in Europe at the moment.

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe

BEST RB IN THE WORLD.



GOOD NIGHT GUYS. 🏽 ACHRAF HAKIMI.BEST RB IN THE WORLD.GOOD NIGHT GUYS. ACHRAF HAKIMI. BEST RB IN THE WORLD. GOOD NIGHT GUYS. 👋🏽

The Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool's right-backs clearly have the edge over the Frenchman with the emphasis on their contributions in the offensive half of the pitch. However, the Bayern Munich star argued that the primary role of a defender is to do a commendable job at the back.

“A defender must first defend well," said the French international earlier this year, as quoted by Football.London.

"On paper, Pavard may be less sexy than [Achraf] Hakimi, [Trent Alexander] Arnold, but I find that defensively I am more complete.”

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 112 games

◉ 35 assists

◉ 8 goals



Achraf Hakimi in the league and UCL since 2019/20:



◉ 107 games

◉ 22 assists

◉ 19 goals



Who agrees with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the league and UCL since 2019/20:◉ 112 games◉ 35 assists◉ 8 goalsAchraf Hakimi in the league and UCL since 2019/20:◉ 107 games◉ 22 assists◉ 19 goalsWho agrees with @KMbappe Trent Alexander-Arnold in the league and UCL since 2019/20:◉ 112 games◉ 35 assists◉ 8 goalsAchraf Hakimi in the league and UCL since 2019/20:◉ 107 games◉ 22 assists◉ 19 goalsWho agrees with @KMbappe? 👀 https://t.co/hdnq8FVC4c

Although Bayern Munich frequently deploy Benjamin Pavard as a right-back, the 26-year-old's natural position is at the center of the defense. The Manchester United and Chelsea target shed light on his preferred role on the pitch, saying:

“My position is a central defender. It always has been. This is where I feel most comfortable, where I take the most pleasure. This is where I find myself the best.

"I think we see more of my qualities in this position. If the great coaches put me on the right side, it is because they have confidence in my abilities.”

How much could Pavard cost Chelsea and Manchester United?

Pavard in action for Bayern Munich during a Bundesliga game last season

The Bayern Munich defender could be available for a modest fee this summer. According to Transfermarkt, his market value currently stands at €30 million, a figure Chelsea and Manchester United shouldn't have any problem forking out.

Pavard continues to be an important figure in the Bavarians' squad. He made 36 appearances for the club across all competitions last season, recording two goals to his name. As it stands, the Frenchman has just two years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far