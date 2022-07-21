Manchester United and Chelsea being linked to Bayern Munich star - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer as per French outlet L'Equipe (h/t SportWitness)

The report further claimed that a host of clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Juventus, are also in the hunt for the Frenchman.

Pavard is in the final two years of his contract at the Allianz Arena. He is apparently contemplating his future at Bayern due to his desire to play as a central defender.

United are said to have him on their 'recruitment list', while the Blues also share an interest in the 26-year-old defender. The Frenchman joined the Bavarians from VfB Stuttgart in 2019 and has made 119 appearances for them in all competitions.

Renewing his contract is also within the realm of possibility and drumming up interest from other clubs can assist the France international get a better deal.

Pavard could be utilized in a three-man backline by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. The Blues are actively looking for defensive reinforcements, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents this summer. Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta's future too remains uncertain. The 32-year-old is reportedly on his way to Barcelona this summer.

The west London club have already acquired the services of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a fee in the region of £33.8 million.

Pavard, a right-back by trade, can play as a right-sided centre-half for the west Londoners. However, it remains to be seen how serious the Blues are about signing him if they land Jules Kounde.

The 23-year-old defender is close to agreeing on a move to Stamford Bridge, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that a £55 million bid has been submitted to Sevilla.

Frenkie de Jong prefers joining Chelsea over United

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly open to joining Chelsea this summer. As per Spanish outlet Sport, he prefers to stay at Camp Nou and does not favor a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea could take advantage of this situation and future-proof their midfield. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante aren't getting any younger and the Blues will need to replace either or both of them sometime in the future.

Conor Gallagher has already emerged as a prospect for the Blues in midfield and is expected to make his first-team debut under Tuchel next season.

De Jong, in that regard, would be a sensible signing. Still 25, the Dutchman is in his prime years and could be the last piece of Tuchel's midfield jigsaw puzzle.

The Dutchman has 13 goals and 17 assists in 138 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana.

The Blues finished third last season, above Tottenham Hotspur and United, to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. However, they would understand that there is still a gap to bridge between them and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

World-class players like De Jong could help them do just that.

