Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Reds player ratings as Joel Matip scores last-gasp winner | Champions League 2022-23

Joel Matip celebrates after scoring the winner

Liverpool left it late to overcome Ajax in a tight Champions League contest at Anfield on Tuesday, September 13. While Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip found the back of the net for the hosts, Mohammed Kudus scored for the Dutch champions.

The Reds started the game brightly and deservedly took the lead through Salah in the 17th minute. The Reds came close to doubling their advantage through Luis Diaz and Salah on different occasions, but both missed their chances.

Liverpool paid the price for not taking their chances as Ajax equalized through a spectacular strike from Kudus on a rapid counter attack in the 27th minute. The two teams went into the half-time break with the score leveled at 1-1.

Although Ajax negated the hosts for most of the second half, substitute Darwin Nunez came close to scoring in the 83rd minute. Moments later, the Uruguayan nearly found Diaz with an exquisite delivery, but Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer parried the ball away for a corner.

Liverpool finally scored their deserved winner through Joel Matip, who headed home a Kostas Tsimikas corner.

Jurgen Klopp will be content with his side's display following their disastrous outing against Napoli last week, losing 4-1 in Italy.

On that note, here are the Liverpool player ratings for the Ajax game.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7/10

Alisson Becker was a mere spectator apart from the goal he conceded in the first half. The Brazilian had no chance to keep out Kudus' effort and was hardly brought into action otherwise.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold was rock-solid in defense and fluent in attack. He won four ground duels and completed four key passes.

Joel Matip - 8.5/10

Joel Matip had a couple of chances from the set-piece before heading the ball from a fantastic Tsimikas delivery. The Cameroonian demonstrated his fantastic progressive dribbles and looked solid throughout the game.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

Virgil van Dijk eliminated the threat posed by the Ajax attackers more often than not. The Dutch international broke down numerous counter attacks by winning aerial duels and making key interceptions.

Kostas Tsimikas - 8/10

Kostas Tsimikas has been an able back-up for Andy Robertson, who was forced to sit out after an injury setback. The Greek international sprinted up and down the pitch to make things happen. Out of the five chances he created, one resulted in a goal.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Fabinho kept the game ticking with short passes and won duels whenever necessary. He played a key role in keeping Kenneth Taylor and Steven Berghuis quiet throughout the game.

Thiago Alcantara - 9/10

Thiago Alcantara was a class apart once again. The Spaniard made his second start of the season after limping off against Fulham in their Premier League outing. Passing, tackling and covering the space, Thiago did it all and was rightly awarded the Man of the Match award. He was replaced by Stefan Bajcetic in injury time.

Thiago Alcantara vs Ajax:



#LIVAJA | #UCL Thiago Alcantara vs Ajax:- 77 touches- 89% pass accuracy- 100% long ball accuracy- 55 passes- 10 long balls- 1 key pass- 6 ground duels won- 2 tackles won🤩 The Spaniard pulling all the strings in midfield. 📊 Thiago Alcantara vs Ajax:- 77 touches- 89% pass accuracy - 100% long ball accuracy - 55 passes- 10 long balls- 1 key pass- 6 ground duels won - 2 tackles won🤩 The Spaniard pulling all the strings in midfield. #LIVAJA | #UCL

Harvey Elliott - 5/10

Harvey Elliott struggled to impress, but the duo of Fabinho and Thiago combined to produce the goods. The Englishman's defensive vulnerability was once again exposed during Ajax's goal. He struggled to adjust to the position and failed to get into the game. Roberto Firmino replaced him in the 66th minute.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a well-taken goal in the first half. He linked up well with Alexander-Arnold and kept the Ajax defense on their toes.

Luis Diaz - 6/10

Luis Diaz failed to find the back of the net despite being presented with two chances. Fortunately, the forward's glaring misses in both halves didn't cost Liverpool the full three points. He made way for James Milner in the second minute of injury time.

Diogo Jota - 8.5/10:

Perhaps the best Liverpool attacker on the night, Diogo Jota consistently dropped deep to keep creating chances. The Portugal international took a couple of shots, but they were straight at the goalkeeper. Jota's inclusion proved to be decisive as he used his strength well to assist Salah for the first goal. Darwin Nunez replaced him in the 66th minute.

Liverpool substitute ratings

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

Roberto Firmino came on in the 66th minute and used his physicality well to disrupt the opposition. Although a few touches were not up to the mark, his impact was felt in the game.

Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10:

Coming on as a second-half substitute, Darwin Nunez nearly scored and assisted. The big-money signing from Benfica steered his shot just wide off the post, while his great ball for Diaz was parried away by the Ajax shot-stopper. Only better things are expected from the Uruguayan.

James Milner - N/A:

James Milner came on in injury time and didn't have much time to make an impact.

Stefan Bajcetic - N/A:

The youngster made his Champions League debut by replacing Thiago Alcantara in the fourth minute of injury time.

Edited by Samya Majumdar