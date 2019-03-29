A transfer window prediction for Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Under Unai Emery, Arsenal is finally looking hot again, scoring quality goals and defensively solid. The Gunners are back to playing like a true top 6 club. There are only a few things needed in the team to turn them into a Champions League squad and I certainly hope that the board around their miserly investor Stan Kroenke will do the transfers to manage this change. Arsenal had a £40 million budget for players in this season, as reported by various British media outlets, which I included in my thoughts for the summer. With this money, you cannot buy superstars, but with bargain business and some great deals, a decent squad can be built around the likes of Aubameyang, Xhaka, and Lacazette.

1.Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno is much more solid and seems like the first very good goalkeeper between the sticks of the Gunners since a long time. Petr Čech decided to retire at the end of the season, which he made public in an Instagram post, and will obviously not be included in the team’s plans.

David Ospina could be a cheap buy for Napoli as they have a reported £4 million buy-option for the keeper, where the Italian club will surely pull the trigger on such a good deal.

Emiliano Martínez may also be a valid third backup for Leno, as he produces quality performances for Reading in the Championship.

Moreover, Matthew Ryan Macey's contract is running down this year. If Arsenal do not renew a contract with the player, a new 3rd keeper needs to find his way to the North of London.

A valid third option would be young talent, Christian Walton. The 22 year old, who is loaned in the Championship by Brighton, made a name of himself a name with good performances. At a market value of less than £2 million, the player would at best be a back up for Matthew Ryan, where he comes back to the top flight and could leave the club on a cheap.

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

