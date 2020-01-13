×
AC Milan Transfer News: Rossoneri joins Arsenal in the race to sign Jerome Boateng

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
Published Jan 13, 2020
Jan 13, 2020 IST

Boateng has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season
Boateng has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season

The Rossoneri have now emerged as contenders to sign Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich, according to reports from Sky Sports. The Milan giants have been poor all season and find themselves in tenth position in the Serie A table.

AC Milan, who have already seen a managerial change earlier in the season, have lost eight of their opening nineteen matches, and had found themselves in the bottom half of the table towards the end of the year. They have also suffered their biggest defeat in over 21 years, after conceding five against Atalanta in their final match of last year.

The Rossoneri are also reportedly looking to add Atalanta's on-loan Sevilla defender, Simon Kjaer, to their roster as Stefano Pioli looks to increase the depth in their defensive department.

Is Jerome Boateng the answer for Milan's defensive woes?

The 31-year-old, who joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2011, had been one of the best central defenders in the world a couple of years back. However, a sharp decline in his pace has seen the German international losing his place in both Bayern Munich and the national team.

Boateng, who has made just nine appearances in the Bundesliga this season, is looking for first-team football, and is reportedly ready to seal a move away from the Bavarians during this transfer window. It is thought he could leave the club for an approximate fee of €15 million, but injuries in Bayern's defensive department could see them block any possible move for the defender.

The Berlin-born star, vital in Germany's victory at the 2009 European Championships, is also rumoured to be on Arsenal's radar with Mikel Arteta looking to add some quality to his shaky defense.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog

Serie A TIM 2019-20 AC Milan Football FC Bayern Munich Football Jerome Boateng Stefano Pioli Bayern Munich Transfer News AC Milan Transfer News
