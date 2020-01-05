Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners make contact with Bayern Munich over Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng

Arsenal have reportedly enquired about Jerome Boateng's transfer fees and wages in the event of his departure from Bayern Munich this January.

Gunners up their interest in German defender

According to Sky in Germany, the Gunners have expressed their interest in the defender by asking the Bavarians about his probable fees and wages in case of a transfer. They have also reportedly asked the reigning Bundesliga champions about the possibility of a loan deal for the Germany international.

The 31-year-old centre-back has emerged as a top transfer target for Mikel Arteta, who is desperately looking to strengthen his defensive options after most of his defenders have been sidelined due to injury.

The former Manchester City assistant manager recently declared that the club might be forced to dip into the winter transfer market for reinforcements following the news that Calum Chambers had to undergo surgery for his knee injury.

He said, "He [Chambers] is in London having surgery and we will know more when he comes back from theatre. It will be a significant injury and we will see what the doctor says, but it’s not looking good. That we will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure and that’s our obligation. We are going to be working on that."

David Luiz and Sokratis

The Englishman's absence leaves Arteta with unreliable options like Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis for the centre-back positions. Despite David Luiz's arrival last summer, Arsenal have been struggling with the basic tenets of defence and are in dire need of a strong figure at the heart of their defence.

Bayern are reportedly willing to part with Boateng this month for an approximate fee of £12.8 million (€15m) but it remains to be seen if they would actually sell him to the Gunners considering the absence of defensive options in their own squad.

