AC Milan vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back with arguably one of its most important fixtures of the year as AC Milan host reigning champions Juventus at the San Siro on Wednesday. Both teams have their sights set on the Scudetto this season and will need to win this game to improve their title credentials.

Juventus have endured an underwhelming campaign so far and currently find themselves in fifth place in the Serie A standings. The Bianconeri thrashed Udinese by a 4-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

AC Milan gave an excellent account of themselves in their previous game and their gritty ten-man display earned Stefano Pioli a crucial 2-0 victory against Benevento. The Rossoneri are currently at the top of the Serie A table and will need to win this game to stay ahead of arch-rivals Inter Milan.

AC Milan vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Juventus have a historical edge over AC Milan as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 91 matches out of a total of 233 games played between the two sides. AC Milan have managed 67 victories against the Bianconeri and will want to cut the deficit this week.

The previous match between the two sides took place in July last year and ended in a stunning 4-2 victory for AC Milan. Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao scored for the Rossoneri on the day and will want to replicate their heroics in this game.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-D-D

Juventus form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-D-W

AC Milan vs Juventus Team News

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

AC Milan will have to deal with the absence of several stars in this game with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Ismael Bennacer injured at the moment. Sandro Tonali was sent off against Benevento and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sandro Tonali

Juventus have a powerful squad

Juventus

Juventus have no known injury issues and manager Andrea Pirlo is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal. The Bianconeri have been disappointing this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Juventus Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction

AC Milan have been one of the most impressive teams in the Serie A and will face a litmus test against Juventus this week. The Rossoneri will have to find a way to keep Ronaldo and Morata quiet and need to be at their best on Wednesday.

Juventus recovered from their Fiorentina debacle with an excellent performance against Udinese but will need to step up to the plate in this match. AC Milan will go into these game with a depleted squad and might share the spoils with Juventus this week.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Juventus

