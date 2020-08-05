Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League is set to witness fireworks on Thursday as table-toppers Sydney FC visit sixth-placed Adelaide United in an intriguing fixture. Both sides will aim to finish in the top six in the A-League table and will Sydney may have already done enough to guarantee a place at the top of the table, Adelaide United still has plenty of work to do.

The home side picked up an exhilarating victory against Perth Glory last week and will be oozing confidence going into this fixture. Adelaide United has one of the most potent attacking combinations in the A-League and can cause the away side a number of problems.

Sydney has endured a difficult two weeks and has suffered two consecutive losses. The away side is one of the best teams in the A-League but has struggled to take its chances in the final third. Sydney will have to be much more clinical to defeat Adelaide United tomorrow.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Adelaide United and Sydney FC are two of the biggest teams in the A-League and have played 45 games against each other. The head-to-head record between these two giants of the A-League is a fair reflection of the intense battle that the Coopers Stadium is set to witness tomorrow.

Sydney FC has the slightest of historical advantages over Adelaide United with 19 victories against the home side's 18 wins. The two sides played out a thrilling season-opener in October last year and Sydney FC pipped Adelaide United to a 3-2 victory.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-D-W

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-L-L

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Team News

Adelaide's attack was brilliant against Perth

Adelaide United

Adelaide United has a formidable attacking lineup going into this fixture but interim coach Carl Veart will be concerned about his side's defensive record in the recent past. The home side has conceded an astonishing 14 goals in the past five matches and will have to be much better in its own half to stand a chance against Sydney FC.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Mirko Boland, Noah Smith

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney has struggled this month

Sydney FC

Sydney FC has been in miserable form in the recent past and was thoroughly dominated by Melbourne City last week. The table-toppers have struggled to create chances and will have to improve to defeat Adelaide United at the Coopers Stadium tomorrow. Luke Brattan is suspended for this fixture due to an accumulation of yellow cards

Injured: Tom Heward-Belle, Ben Warland, Brandon O'Neill, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rhyan Grant, Luke Brattan

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Adelaide United XI (4-3-3): Paul Izzo; Ryan Kitto, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Riley McGree, Taras Gomulka, Stefan Mauk; Benjamin Halloran, Kristian Ospeth, Lachlan Brook

Sydney FC XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Paulo Retre; Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres, Nathaniel Atkinson, Alexander Baumjohann; Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction

Adelaide United has a shoddy defensive record and has conceded in excess of three goals on multiple occasions in the A-League this season. The home side has a lethal attacking trio and Kristian Ospeth, Benjamin Halloran, and Lachlan Brook got on to the scoresheet in the 5-3 victory against Perth Glory.

Sydney FC has picked up only one victory in its last five fixtures and will want to get back to winning ways against Adelaide United. The away side needs the likes of Adam Le Fondre to step up and inspire the squad to a much-needed victory.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Sydney FC

